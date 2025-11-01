Qatar Joins Global WHO Alliance For Food Safety For 2025 2027​​

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

​Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has officially joined the Global Alliance for Food Safety for the period 2025 to 2027. The Alliance brings together leading countries in the field of food safety and the World Health Organization's (WHO) collaborating centres, with the aim of enhancing coordination, knowledge exchange and integration of efforts in implementing the Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022–2030. The network focuses on monitoring foodborne diseases and detecting food contamination.

The announcement of Qatar's accession was made during the participation of the Ministry of Public Health in the Alliance's annual meeting, which was recently held in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman. The meeting brought together representatives from more than 40 countries and around 90 participants from regional and international organisations collaborating with the World Health Organization, as well as national institutions, research centres and academic bodies.



The meeting served as an important international platform for reviewing achievements, exchanging experiences and expertise, and identifying priorities and future steps, including opportunities for cooperation and resource mobilisation to support national and regional programmes.

During the meeting, it was also announced that a group of specialists from the Food Safety Department at the Ministry of Public Health would join four working groups covering various areas to support the Alliance's programmes and enhance the exchange of expertise among member states.

Wasan Abdulla Al Baker, Director of the Food Safety Department at the Ministry of Public Health, stated,“Our participation in the Alliance's annual meeting represents an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation and exchange expertise and best practices in the field of food safety. It also enables us to contribute effectively to accelerating the implementation of the Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022–2030, enhance Qatar's global role in the field of food safety, broaden its vision within the international community and increase its impact in promoting global food safety standards."

Qatar's accession to the Alliance reflects the country's commitment to actively contributing to international efforts to enhance food safety through the development of partnerships and capacity building among member states. This will help to strengthen national capabilities, achieve the goals of the Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022–2030 and reduce the health risks posed by foodborne diseases at both national and international levels.

