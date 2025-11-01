Adani Defence & Aerospace's Kanpur Ammunition Complex Wins SIDM Champion Award 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 1 (IANS) Adani Defence & Aerospace, one of India's leading defence and aerospace companies, on Saturday announced that it has been honoured with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Champion Award 2025.

The company, part of the Adani Group, won the award for excellence in design, manufacturing, and testing. The prestigious recognition was awarded for its cutting-edge Ammunition Complex in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The award was presented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, recognising the facility's technological excellence and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

The recognition also reaffirms Adani Defence & Aerospace's commitment to developing world-class manufacturing capabilities that strengthen India's indigenous defence production ecosystem, fully aligned with the government's vision of "Made in India, Made for the World".

"The SIDM Champion Award is a testament to our efforts to create an indigenous, technology-driven defence manufacturing ecosystem that enhances the nation's self-reliance and strengthens its strategic readiness," said Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace.

"The Kanpur Ammunition Complex exemplifies how Industry 4.0-led innovation and scale can redefine India's defence production landscape and position the country as a global manufacturing hub," he added.

Spread across 500 acres, the Adani Ammunition Complex represents India's most advanced and integrated ammunition manufacturing ecosystem, developed with Industry 4.0 standards, automation, and artificial intelligence-driven precision systems to ensure consistency, safety, and superior quality across small, medium, and large calibre ammunition.

The Adani Ammunition Complex continues to be a cornerstone in India's journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, enhancing national security through world-class infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and a strong commitment to excellence.

Earlier in August, the Kanpur-based manufacturing facility announced plans to increase production of bullets drastically, almost doubling it in the next few months.

Rajvanshi, during an interaction with journalists via video conferencing, shed light on Adani Group's commitment to preparing the nation for the modern age and defence against evolving threats.

He said that the company will invest Rs 7,000 crore in the next few years. Missiles will also be made in this Kanpur factory, for which an investment of $1 million will be made.

He said that the company will soon begin production of bigger calibre bullets. Moreover, high-tech warfare equipment like bulletproof jackets, drones, fighter planes, helicopters, and missiles will also be made here to give impetus and strength to the 'Make in India' resolve.