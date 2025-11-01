403
Xi Calls on Japan to Strengthen Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday to respect and carry out "clear provisions on major issues" to guarantee "that the foundation of China-Japan relations is neither damaged nor shaken."
Xi emphasized the necessity for both nations to "adhere to and fulfill clear provisions on major issues such as history, Taiwan," as stated in the four political agreements between China and Japan, ensuring "that the foundation of China-Japan relations is neither damaged nor shaken," according to a state-run news agency.
The Chinese leader also called on Tokyo to preserve the spirit of the "Murayama Statement," which acknowledges "Japan's history of aggression and apologizes to the victimized countries."
He urged both countries to implement the shared political understanding of "comprehensively advancing the strategic, mutually beneficial relationship … being partners and not threats to each other" and "taking history as a mirror and opening up the future."
These comments were made during a meeting between the two leaders in Gyeongju, a southeastern city in South Korea, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Xi stated that China is prepared to collaborate with Japan to develop constructive and steady relations that align with the demands of the modern era and further promote the strategic, mutually beneficial partnership.
He added that China-Japan relations are currently encountering both opportunities and difficulties, expressing optimism that Japan’s new Cabinet would form "a correct understanding of China ... and adhere to the broad direction of peace, friendship and cooperation between the two nations."
