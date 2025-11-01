Several Dead In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Andhra Pradesh, CM Naidu Expresses Grief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Several devotees lost their lives in a tragic stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district during the Ekadashi celebrations on Saturday, as the massive gathering of worshippers led to chaos and panic.

Disturbing visuals from the temple premises showed bodies of devotees lying on the ground as rescue teams and locals rushed to help the injured.

Expressing shock and grief, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described the tragedy as "heartbreaking".

"The stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, has deeply shocked me. The loss of devotees' lives in this incident is extremely tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I have instructed officials to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured", he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also directed local authorities and public representatives to visit the site and personally oversee the relief and rescue operations.

In a post on X, Naidu further said: "The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple in Srikakulam district has left a deep impression. It is extremely sad that devotees have lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have directed the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. I have asked the local authorities and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and monitor the relief efforts."

State Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh also expressed his sorrow over the incident.

In a post on X, he wrote: "The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple, which resulted in the death of several devotees, is deeply shocking. There was a great tragedy on the day of Ekadashi. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died. The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede. As soon as I received the information, I spoke to the authorities, the district minister Atchannaidu and the local MLA Gauthu Sirisha. I have ordered immediate assistance to the victims."