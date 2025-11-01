403
Lebanon Affirms Keenness To Deepen Cooperation With Arab Planning Institute
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday affirmed keenness on deepening cooperation with the Kuwait-headquartered Arab Planning Institute.
Salam made the assertion during his reception of Dr. Adel Wuqayyan, the API Director General, at the government palace in Beirut.
The Lebanese government is ready to offer all needed facilities to activate the cooperation with the API, either through technical partnership, workshops or conferences, Salam said, lauding the institute for supporting sustainable development and devising socio-economic policies.
Dr. Al-Wuqayyan said during the session that his current visit to Lebanon aimed at boosting cooperation with Arab states in the realm of socio-economic planning and development, adding that he sensed strong will on part of the Lebanese state to revive the economy, affirming the API readiness to aid Beirut at this level. (end)
