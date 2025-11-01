Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanon Affirms Keenness To Deepen Cooperation With Arab Planning Institute

Lebanon Affirms Keenness To Deepen Cooperation With Arab Planning Institute


2025-11-01 03:02:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday affirmed keenness on deepening cooperation with the Kuwait-headquartered Arab Planning Institute.
Salam made the assertion during his reception of Dr. Adel Wuqayyan, the API Director General, at the government palace in Beirut.
The Lebanese government is ready to offer all needed facilities to activate the cooperation with the API, either through technical partnership, workshops or conferences, Salam said, lauding the institute for supporting sustainable development and devising socio-economic policies.
Dr. Al-Wuqayyan said during the session that his current visit to Lebanon aimed at boosting cooperation with Arab states in the realm of socio-economic planning and development, adding that he sensed strong will on part of the Lebanese state to revive the economy, affirming the API readiness to aid Beirut at this level. (end)
fz


MENAFN01112025000071011013ID1110278859



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search