Ayodhya Saints Praise PM Modi Ahead Of 'Dhwaj' Hoisting, Over 7,000 Guests Likely To Attend Ceremony

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 24 (IANS) The temple town of Ayodhya is all decked for grand celebrations and festivities on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the 'Dharma Dhwaj' (religious flag) at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, amidst the presence of hundreds of seers, saints and eminent citizens.

The Dhwaj hoisting ceremony will mark the completion of the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. More than 7,000 people of eminence are likely to attend the grand religious ceremony.

Ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony, saints, seers, as well as Teerth Kshetra Trust members are praising the Prime Minister for making the occasion 'historic'.

Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said, "The Prime Minister may be the head of the government, but he has always been a strong proponent of Ram Temple. Whenever we meet the Prime Minister, he always speaks respectfully with us and also asks for our views and suggestions. We trust him and value his wisdom."

Taunting the Opposition leaders, he said, "Remember those who used to say, 'Will the construction of the temple end poverty? Will the construction of the temple increase business?' It is a resounding blow to such people that since the construction of the Ram temple began, the entire economy of Ayodhya has changed."

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, informed that the flag will be hoisted atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be present on the momentous occasion.

He further informed that thousands of saints from eastern Uttar Pradesh have been invited to the event, and about 7,000 people will attend the 'Dhwaj' hoisting ceremony.

Gopal Rao, a special invitee of the Trust, explained that a 'havan' (fire ritual) has been going on in the Yagna Mandap for the past four days for the flag-hoisting ceremony on Tuesday. Around 100 priests are performing the ritual, while 30 people are participating in various rituals at different locations.