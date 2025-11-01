Official Song Of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 By Egyptian-Nigerian Duo Nour X Yarden Is Live Now

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Egyptian-Nigerian duo Nour x Yarden collaborate to create a track that inspires the football legends of tomorrow and their fans

Doha, Qatar: FIFA has partnered with a pair of viral emerging artists – Egypt's Nour and Nigeria's Yarden – to create TMRW'S GOAT, the Official Song of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025.

The multi-lingual anthem provides an inspirational soundtrack for the highly anticipated football festival that will take over Qatar's Aspire Zone from November 3 to 27. The track is now live across all major streaming services.

Hailing from Cairo, Nour is an alt-pop artist whose bilingual lyrics and introspective writing build an intimate world that feels both personal and cinematic. Following the success of her breakout single Meen Ysadak, she stands on the verge of a bold new chapter, continuing to evolve her distinct voice and vision.

Following the release of the track, Nour said:“Being part of TMRW'S GOAT was such a special experience. The FIFA U-17 World Cup is all about giving young players a stage to dream big - an opportunity to create something new and inspiring. Working with Yarden showed how powerful it can be when different worlds come together. The song carries that same anthemic spirit, and I hope the young players - and everyone listening - feel that energy and make it their own.”

Lagos-raised artist Yarden is shaping the future of Afrobeats with a sound that fuses soul, rhythm, and global energy. Having burst onto the scene in 2023 with his viral hit Wetin, he is considered one of Nigeria's most exciting up-and-coming voices, with music that embodies the fearless and borderless spirit of a generation of African artists shaping global sound.

“TMRW'S GOAT is all about celebrating the energy, dreams, and spirit of young players who are writing their own stories,” shared Yarden.“The FIFA U-17 World Cup is where future legends are born, and this song is a reminder that greatness starts today. Working with Nour from Egypt made it even more special, it shows how music, just like football, can unite us across cultures and inspire the next generation.”



Lusail International Circuit marks 30 days to race day ahead of F1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025

World's most expensive coffee goes on sale in Dubai at $1,000 a cup World Aquabike Championship: Drange, Reiterer, Hawair earn Moto 2 victories in Qatar; Moto 1 runabout GP1 glory for Perez

Read Also

The spirit of unity and competitiveness fostered by the track will be on full display as an exciting new chapter of FIFA U-17 World Cup history gets under way next Monday.

This year's edition of the tournament is the first ever 48-team FIFA competition and will once again provide a priceless opportunity for the next generation of world football's superstars to announce themselves on the global stage.

With all 104 matches taking place at the state-of-the-art Aspire Zone, fans can attend multiple games in a single day, while enjoying cultural and entertainment offerings in the adjoining fan zone.