Anti-Tank Mines From Downed Russian Drone Destroyed In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy region police reported this on Telegram.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down an enemy attack drone carrying cassettes with anti-tank mines. The aircraft crashed in a field in the Sumy district. During an inspection of the crash site, police found a PTM-3 mine among the debris, which is particularly dangerous," the law enforcement agency said.

It is noted that a mobile group of the bomb disposal service was called in to destroy the mine.





According to the bomb disposal experts, the PTM-3 anti-tank mine is extremely dangerous when activated, as it can be triggered by the slightest movement or change in the magnetic field. Therefore, such ammunition cannot be defused and must be destroyed on site by controlled detonation.Ukraine offers Lithuania its expertise in countering drones

As reported, Russians began remotely mining fields in the Sumy region using drones equipped with PMT-3 anti-tank mines.

Photo: National Police