Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Environmental Waterfall Opened At Al Rayyan Municipality

2025-10-31 11:10:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality, represented by Al Rayyan Municipality, has inaugurated an environmental waterfall at the Green Carpet Park, combining beauty and sustainability by integrating water, plants, and fish to create a fully balanced ecosystem that supports biodiversity.
The occasion also saw a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) ambassadors planting trees in support of the municipality's efforts to promote sustainability and achieve Qatar National Vision 2030 Carpet Park Al Rayyan Municipality

Gulf Times

