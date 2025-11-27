ARK Invest: $300B Fed Liquidity & End Of QT To Boost Crypto Market Revival

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Market Outlook Brightens Amid Liquidity Recovery and Policy Shift

After a period of uncertainty, equities and cryptocurrency markets are poised for potential year-end reversals as liquidity conditions improve and US monetary policy shifts towards support. The end of the recent government shutdown has catalyzed a significant influx of funds into markets, paving the way for a possible rally in the coming weeks.



Liquidity has surged, with $70 billion re-entering markets post-shutdown, and an additional $300 billion anticipated to flow over the next month as Treasury accounts normalize.

The US Federal Reserve's scheduled end to its quantitative tightening program on December 1 signals a pivot to quantitative easing, bolstering economic growth prospects.

Analysts from ARK Invest suggest the current environment is conducive to market rebound, driven by abundant liquidity and supportive monetary policies. Despite recent corrections, bullish long-term forecasts remain intact, especially for Bitcoin, with some experts predicting substantial upside based on macroeconomic trends.

Market Revival Signs

Major financial markets are on the cusp of a turnaround, fueled by an influx of liquidity. Since the government shutdown, over $70 billion has re-entered financial markets, with projections estimating that an additional $300 billion will flow as the Treasury General Account returns to normal levels. This infusion of funds is expected to foster a more supportive environment for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies and equities.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is set to conclude its quantitative tightening (QT) policy on December 1, marking a key transition towards quantitative easing (QE). This revival of bond-buying measures aims to lower borrowing costs, stimulate economic activity, and bolster asset prices. Analysts from ARK Invest, including CEO Cathie Wood, have expressed optimism, noting that conditions are ripe for a market rebound.

Wood highlighted that despite recent corrections and the role of stablecoins in managing Bitcoin's safe-haven status, her long-term bullish projections remain unaltered. She reaffirmed her 2030 Bitcoin price target of $1.5 million in a bullish scenario, citing the increased appreciation of gold as a comparable asset class.

Other industry figures, such as BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, have also pointed to significant upside potential, predicting Bitcoin could rally to $250,000 if the Federal Reserve pivots to QE. However, strategists agree that a sustained recovery hinges on Bitcoin reclaiming key levels, including the $92,000 mark, which could open doors to broader market gains should macroeconomic conditions support such a move.

