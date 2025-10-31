Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Bolivian President-Elect Paz

2025-10-31 11:00:25
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Bolivia's President-Elect Rodrigo Paz Pereira to underscore the United States' commitment to a strong partnership with Bolivia rooted in mutual prosperity. They discussed measures to broaden and deepen the U.S.-Bolivia relationship for the benefit of the citizens of both nations.

U.S. Department of State

