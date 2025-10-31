403
New United Express Jet Service Arriving In Natchez, Mississippi In 2026, Flights Operated By Skywest Airlines
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a major milestone for regional transportation, economic growth and tourism, the Historic City of Natchez has announced that daily United Express jet service, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will soon be connecting Natchez–Adams County Airport (Hardy–Anders Field) to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The new flights are set begin on July 1, 2026.
This announcement represents a joint achievement by the Adams County Board of Supervisors, the City of Natchez, the Natchez–Adams County Airport, SkyWest Airlines, and United Airlines. It follows several years of collaboration under the JET Natchez initiative - a program launched in 2021 to secure commercial air connectivity for historic Natchez and Adams County, the oldest county in Mississippi and oldest city on the Mississippi River.
“These new flights will make it easier than ever for travelers in the Miss-Lou region to get anywhere they want to go on United's global network,” said Cody Thomas, Managing Director Market Development for SkyWest Airlines.“We're proud to add the beautiful city of Natchez to our Mississippi destinations, alongside our operations in Meridian and Hattiesburg.”
Convenient, Seamless Global Access
The new route will operate daily, using a 50-passenger CRJ200 jet aircraft, offering a flight time of less than 45 minutes to Houston. Passengers will enjoy full TSA screening in Natchez, allowing for seamless connections to other United flights in Houston without additional security checks.
“It will be just like you're flying out of Jackson or Baton Rouge,” said Kevin Wilson, President of the Adams County Board of Supervisors.“You'll park in Natchez, check in with TSA, and fly anywhere in the world on a single United ticket - competitively priced and completely seamless.”
Speaking on the overall significance of today's announcement, Natchez Mayor Dan M. Gibson added,“This achievement is a game-changer for Natchez. For the first time in over thirty years, we will not only have commercial air service again, but we will have the best. SkyWest and United are the premier partners for airports all over the world. Natchez will now be connected by air to those markets.”
Economic and Tourism Impact
An independent catchment study projects more than 10,000 passengers during the first 12–18 months of service, highlighting significant demand from the Miss-Lou region. The new flights are expected to drive tourism, industrial recruitment, and film production, while paving the way for American Cruise Lines, the country's largest cruise line, to develop new Mississippi River itineraries beginning and ending in Adams County as early as spring of 2028.
“We are excited to see a commercial airline with such a large network bring service to Natchez,” said Charlie Robertson, CEO of American Cruise Lines.“Thousands of our guests fly in for Mississippi River Cruises each year, and we look forward to making Natchez a point of embarkation in the future.”
Area leaders are touting the significance of air service for other economic and tourism components of Adams County. Said Chandler Russ, President of Natchez Inc. Economic Development,“Having commercial air service will help us greatly in our recruitment of industry. Prospective economic development clients will no longer have to fly into New Orleans or other airports to get to Natchez. They can fly directly here. And existing industries are more likely to grow with this added convenience.”
Mississippi native Tate Taylor, Director of“The Help” and many other Hollywood productions also expressed excitement.“This is great news for our movie industry in Natchez. Having direct service from LAX and other parts of the country will enhance our ability to bring major productions to Natchez. Our Crooked Letter stage studios are equipped and ready.”
Supervisor Warren Gaines stated,“This is a major game changer for Adams County citizens and I feel it will have a major impact on economic development possibilities. Investors can fly directly into the county to view property for possible future industry locations. Adams County has several sites that have been upgraded with funds from the State and Federal Governments and the Board of Supervisors. It will also have a major impact on the tourism industry and this is a first term goal accomplishment. Teamwork with the City of Natchez, Natchez Inc., our consultants, and state and federal governments and other key partnerships have made it possible. Providing air service for Adams County and the Miss-Lou area is a step in the right direction and I am grateful to be a part of the positive growth.”
Mayor Gibson summed up the good news saying,“Of everything our Natchez Renewal has brought to Natchez, this may very well be the most significant. We started on this journey in 2021 and never gave up. It is key to taking us to even greater heights.”
ABOUT SKYWEST AIRLINES
SkyWest Airlines is a subsidiary of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) operates through partnership with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines, carrying over 42 million passenger in 2024. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest's fleet of 500 aircraft connects passengers to 257 destinations throughout North America.
ABOUT THE CITY OF NATCHEZ
Founded in 1716, Natchez is one of America's oldest and most historic cities, renowned for its architecture, music, cuisine, and Southern hospitality. As the oldest city on the Mississippi River, commanding majestic river views from the river's highest bluffs; Natchez has grown to be one of the country's most sought-after cultural tourism destinations. Tourists visit from all over the world to marvel at the historic homes, indulge in southern cuisine, take in multiple festivals and events, and immerse themselves in the history of early pioneers, slavery, civil rights, and southern folklore.
