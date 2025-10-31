Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Purpose Investments Announces Changes To Certain Investment Funds


2025-10-31 05:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced changes to the risk ratings for certain funds that it manages.

Risk Rating Changes

Purpose has changed the risk ratings for the following funds, effective October 31, 2025:

Fund Ticker Symbol Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating
Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YGOG Medium High
Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAMZ Medium High
AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAMD Medium-to-high High
Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF APLY Medium Medium-to-high
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF BRKY Medium Medium-to-high
Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAVG Medium-to-high High
Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YCON Medium-to-high High
META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YMET Medium Medium-to-high
Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF MSFY Medium Medium-to-high
Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YNET Medium Medium-to-high
NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YNVD Medium-to-high High
Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YPLT Medium-to-high High
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund PDIV Medium Low-to-medium
Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YTSL Medium-to-high High
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YUNH Medium High

Each of these changes is a result of the standardized investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and the periodic review by Purpose to determine the risk level of its publicly offered mutual funds.

No material changes have been made to the investment objective, strategies, or management of these funds as a result. The changes in the risk ratings will be reflected in each fund's offering documents, which will be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with over $27 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.


