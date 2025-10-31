403
CTO Appoints Taraneh Azimi As Business Development And Marketing Manager
The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has appointed marketing, business development and communications specialist Taraneh Azimi as its new Business Development and Marketing Manager.
With more than a decade of experience spanning the travel, aviation, spirits, luxury lifestyle and hospitality industries, Azimi has earned recognition for delivering impactful international campaigns, driving business growth through strategic collaborations, and elevating brand visibility across global markets.
CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper said the new team member brings“a proven track record of innovation, leadership and results,” having led global marketing and communications strategies for world-renowned brands such as British Airways and Mount Gay Rum Distilleries.“Her expertise and creative vision will be instrumental as we strengthen the CTO brand and deepen engagement with partners across the region and worldwide,” Regis-Prosper added.
A First-Class Honors Management and Marketing graduate from Royal Holloway, University of London, Azimi will spearhead initiatives to enhance the CTO's brand presence, expand revenue opportunities, and forge meaningful partnerships that advance the Caribbean's position as a premier global tourism destination.
“I'm excited to bring my passion and experience to this new chapter-working alongside the inspiring tourism leaders I've long admired to elevate the Caribbean's presence on the global stage and drive meaningful impact for our members and stakeholders,” said Azimi, who added that she looks forward to collaborating with the entire CTO team and its valued partners.
Outside of her professional pursuits, Azimi actively engages in charitable and mentoring activities. She has led and supported international grassroots initiatives across Kenya, India, the United Kingdom and Barbados, championing education, community investment and youth empowerment. Her commitment to giving back continues to shape her purpose-driven approach to leadership, development and global engagement.
