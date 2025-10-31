403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Margie Barilla Foundation To Host A Day Of Giving For 500 Families In Frisco Community
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Margie Barilla Foundation team is set out to express their gratitude and pay it forward by facilitating a drive-thru food drive, distributing meal boxes and coats.
Margie Barilla Foundation is proud to host a Food Drive in Frisco, Texas on November 6, 2025. The“Day of Giving - Community First” Food Drive plans to support families in the Frisco community by distributing meal boxes. Inside each meal box will contain turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, pie, and canned vegetables!
They plan on bringing the community together to stay warm during this season as well by distributing coats for the students who attend this momentous event. Pre-registration is required by this link.
Margie Barilla Foundation is dedicated to ensuring children in foster care and victims of trafficking with life and financial resources to ensure the success towards adulthood.
Margie Barilla Foundation is proud to host a Food Drive in Frisco, Texas on November 6, 2025. The“Day of Giving - Community First” Food Drive plans to support families in the Frisco community by distributing meal boxes. Inside each meal box will contain turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, pie, and canned vegetables!
They plan on bringing the community together to stay warm during this season as well by distributing coats for the students who attend this momentous event. Pre-registration is required by this link.
Margie Barilla Foundation is dedicated to ensuring children in foster care and victims of trafficking with life and financial resources to ensure the success towards adulthood.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment