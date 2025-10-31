National Powersport Auctions Begins European Expansion

MENAFN - Pressat) National Powersport Auctions (NPA), America's top dealer only powersports auction, will begin operating in Europe starting in early 2026. The company is kicking off its European launch at EICMA.

MILAN, Italy – 31st October 2025 – National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced its entry into the European market through dedicated German and Spanish operations in Q2 2026. The NPA leadership team will visit EICMA 2025, which will be held at Fiera Milano from November 4-9, to establish relationships with European dealer partners and industry professionals.

ABOUT NPA AND TRANSFORMING INVENTORY MANAGEMENT

NPA operates as the leading auction and remarketing solution for powersport dealers, manufacturers and financial institutions throughout North America. Established in 1990, NPA works with the largest powersport companies including Harley-Davidson, Yamaha, Polaris, BMW, BRP many more. The company currently operates ten convenient locations across the United States and provides its auction services to thousands of franchise and independent dealers worldwide.

Like North American dealers, European powersport dealers face operational challenges including inventory management, scarce market data and complex logistics. NPA offers an established solution which has transformed North American inventory management for dealers, lenders and manufacturers. The NPA platform enables dealers to buy pre-owned inventory at wholesale prices, access clear pricing data and simplify logistics, keeping costs down and increasing inventory turns and profitability.

INDUSTRY-LEADING TECHNOLOGY MEETS EUROPEAN MARKET NEEDS

The European launch of NPA will bring multiple competitive benefits which do not exist in the market today. Industry-Leading Tech: NPA's Condition Report is the gold standard for evaluating a powersport vehicle's mechanical and cosmetic condition. Along with NPA's Condition Report, the NPA Value Guide uses 25+ years of proprietary wholesale transaction data from over 30,000 different powersport models to deliver real-time wholesale pricing to its customers. This data helps dealers make accurate pricing decisions for their trades and optimize their pre-owned inventory. Flexible Auction Platforms: NPA's auction platform enables dealers to access inventory through multiple auction channels, including regularly scheduled online events and 24/7 NPA eSale listings. Dealers can place bids from anywhere in Europe through its secure process. Dedicated Support Infrastructure: NPA will deliver support services in German and Spanish to customers through its localized team, which handles transportation needs and assists customers with training, administrative support and customer service.

ATTENDING EICMA 2025 FOR PARTNER MEETINGS

The NPA leadership team will participate in EICMA 2025, which takes place from November 4-9 at Fiera Milano in Milan, to establish connections with dealer partners, industry stakeholders and strategic collaborators. The contact information for scheduling meetings about pilot program participation and European expansion of NPA is available for dealers and partners who want to discuss these topics.