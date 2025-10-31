Trumpxi Meeting In South Korea: What Global Media Outlets Said

MENAFN - Live Mint) Global media outlets offered a mix of cautious optimism and skepticism in their coverage of the much-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, where the two leaders agreed to scale back tariffs and resume agricultural trade.

Here's a report on how global media covered the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, highlighting differing narratives and key takeaways:

A momentary pause in tensions

French daily Le Monde's website article described the 100-minute Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea as a“temporary lull” in escalating trade tensions. Its report with the headline:“Trump–Xi meeting brings temporary lull to escalation between US and China” highlighted the diplomatic cooling effect of the meeting,

Focus on domestic impact

The Washington Post highlighted the political and economic dimensions of the meeting, emphasizing how Trump's deal-especially the resumption of soybean exports and tariff reductions-could boost his domestic standing. However, it warned that China may retain the upper hand in shaping long-term trade terms.

A truce, not a solution

Bloomberg echoed a similar sentiment in its headline,“Trump–Xi Truce Buys Time in Broader Fight for Dominance and Leverage.”

The news outlet framed the outcome as a“one-year truce” that buys both nations time in their broader struggle for dominance. The report said the meeting brought clarity on some issues, but not others.

Relief, but caution abroad

According to The Times, the meeting appeared to avert a damaging trade war, offering relief to governments and businesses worldwide. The online article noted that Xi's call to avoid“a vicious cycle of retaliation” echoed through Chinese state media coverage.

Market-friendly tone

Reuters reported that the upbeat tone of the Trump-Xi handshake will be welcomed by markets, seeing it as a positive sign for short-term stability in global trade.

Skepticism over guarantees

Sky News pointed out that despite Trump's optimistic remarks, no formal mechanisms were established to enforce the new agreements, warning that“thornier issues” remain unresolved.

Beijing seen as strategic winner

Forbes Middle East argued that Xi secured the strategic advantage, saying Trump made tangible concessions-like tariff cuts-while China's commitments were comparatively vague.

Broader geopolitical implications

Vox analyzed the meeting in the context of Trump's evolving China policy, describing the truce as part of a broader pattern of economic confrontation without equivalent geopolitical rivalry. The outlet said Trump's administration has been“tough to read” on how far it wants to challenge China's rise.

In contrast, Gateway Hispanic published an overtly positive headline, claiming“Xi Jinping shocks the world” by publicly thanking Trump for“promoting world peace” and lauding his leadership in resolving global conflicts-a tone largely absent in mainstream Western coverage.

Key Takeaways from the Trump–Xi Meeting in South Korea

Trade thaw: The US and China agreed to ease trade tensions and strengthen economic cooperation after months of tariff escalations.

Soybean deal: China will purchase 25 million metric tons of US soybeans annually, giving a major boost to American farmers.

Tariff rollback: Trump agreed to cut his recent 20% tariff hike on Chinese goods to 10%, signaling a partial de-escalation.

Energy cooperation: Both sides will explore new oil and gas projects in Alaska, expanding energy ties.

Rare earth exports: China will resume exports of rare earth materials to the United States.

Tech discussions: Beijing will negotiate with Nvidia over select chip sales, indicating a limited opening in semiconductor trade.

Fentanyl control: China pledged to continue curbing fentanyl exports to the US.

TikTok issue: China agreed to cooperate with Washington on TikTok's ownership but stopped short of a firm commitment.

No mention of Taiwan: Both leaders avoided sensitive geopolitical issues, focusing instead on trade and economic matters.

