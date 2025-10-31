Hair Removal Spray Market To Expand At A 4.9% CAGR By 2029, Reaching US $5.55 Billion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Hair Removal Spray Market Worth?The market size for hair removal sprays has seen consistent growth over the past few years. It's expected to expand from $4.39 billion in 2024 to $4.58 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This growth during the historical period can be ascribed to several factors, including heightened awareness of personal care and cleanliness, increased disposable income, the rise of e-commerce platforms, an uptick in the urban population, and increased availability of unisex products.

The market size for hair removal sprays is anticipated to witness a consistent growth in the upcoming years, escalating to $5.55 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Factors contributing to this increment during the forecast period include the escalating popularity of beauty products, increasing rates of beauty salons, a surge in the number of employed women, the mounting demand for dermatologist approved products, and soaring popularity of membership-based schemes. Major anticipated trends during this period comprise technological evolution, natural and organic product blends, gender-neutral products, environmentally friendly packaging, and painless hair removal solutions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Hair Removal Spray Market?

The surge in consumer expenditure on personal care items is anticipated to boost the advancement of the hair removal spray sector in the future. Personal care products encompass a wide range of goods intended for personal cleanliness, grooming, and beauty, and are often used for varied health-related reasons. The heightened usage of personal care products can be attributed to a multitude of factors, such as health and wellness, the sway of social media and celebrities, continuous progress in product formula development, and heightened awareness. Hair removal sprays serve in personal care products as a swift and painless way of eradicating undesirable hair from the body. For instance, a report released by the British Beauty Council in July 2024 disclosed that the personal care industry added £27.2 billion ($30.44 billion) to the GDP in 2023, witnessing an 11% surge from 2022. This upswing was ascribed to a 10% surge in household expenditure on personal care commodities and services in the UK. As a result, the burgeoning consumer expenditure on personal care products is fuelling the growth of the hair removal spray sector.

Who Are The Major Players In The Hair Removal Spray Market?

Major players in the Hair Removal Spray include:

. L'Oréal S.A.

. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

. Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

. Avon Products Inc.

. Edgewell Personal Care Company

. Revlon Inc.

. St Ives Group

. Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.

. Helios Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

. Nair

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Hair Removal Spray Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the hair removal spray market are responding to consumer needs for efficient and user-friendly hair removal alternatives by designing innovative products like foam-based hair removal sprays. These sprays, which focus on the removal of undesirable body hair, provide a unique application compared to conventional hair removal creams or gels. In particular, UrbanYog, a beauty and personal care products firm based in India, introduced a hair removal spray for ladies in December 2022, offering a pain-free hair removal experience in less than 10 minutes. This groundbreaking spray ensures uniform coverage due to its easy application, making it perfect for a speedy at-home usage. It uses skin-compatible ingredients to effectively eliminate unwanted hair, thereby leaving the skin silky and hydrated. It is appropriate for multiple body parts such as legs, arms, and underarms and is infused with calming substances like aloe vera and chamomile to lessen irritation and facilitate a pleasant hair removal procedure.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Hair Removal Spray Market Share?

The hair removal spraymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Aelo, Glycerin, Sunflower Oil

2) By Application: Men, Women, Other Applications

3) By Industry Vertical: Cosmetics, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Aloe: Aloe Vera Gel-based Sprays, Aloe Vera Extract-based Sprays

2) By Glycerin: Glycerin-based Sprays with Moisturizers, Glycerin-based Sprays with Exfoliants

3) By Sunflower Oil: Sunflower Oil-based Sprays with Natural Ingredients, Sunflower Oil-based Sprays with Chemical Additives

What Are The Regional Trends In The Hair Removal Spray Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for hair removal spray. The projected growth for this region is noted in the report. Other regions analyzed in the same market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

