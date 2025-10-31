SIG Tattva (Home To Hindware) Invests INR 6 Crore In Mad Over Buildings (MOB), A Fintech-Enabled B2B E-Commerce Platform For Building Materials

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India In a move to bridge critical gaps in India's construction supply chain, Tattva, the Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) arm of Somany Impresa Group (home to Hindware), today announced a strategic investment of INR 6 crore in Mad Over Buildings (MOB), a fintech-enabled B2B e-commerce platform specializing in building materials.

(L-R): Vivek Kumar, Founder Mad Over Building and Shashvat Somany, Founder, Tattva and Group Strategy Head, Somany Impresa Group

This partnership gives MOB access to Hindware's extensive distribution network, accelerating market penetration and expanding its footprint across India's fast-growing construction ecosystem. MOB's tech-enabled Line of Credit for secondary and tertiary sales and escrow-backed marketplace addresses financing challenges for smaller distributors and retailers, enhancing liquidity and enabling seamless transactions. The platform is focused on emerging architects, contractors, and builders, providing an untapped market opportunity. Hindware, through this partnership will leverage MOB's vast and expansive e-commerce prowess to drive stronger sales momentum across categories.

“Our investment in MOB reflects Tattva's strategic vision to not only participate in, but actively shape the future of India's building materials ecosystem,” said Mr. Shashvat Somany, Founder, Tattva and Group Strategy Head, Somany Impresa Group.“MOB's approach to digitizing the supply chain, coupled with its innovative financing solutions, perfectly aligns with our objective of fostering technology advancements that drive efficiency and unlock new growth avenues across Hindware Limited. This investment underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of market innovation and supporting solutions that empower our vast network and the industry at large.”

Mr. Sriharsha Bandaluppi, Head of Tattva said,“MOB's strong connect to mid and low-segment architects, contractors, and builders, a segment often overlooked by larger players, is exciting. Their 'Industry 1st tech-enabled Line of Credit' for secondary and tertiary sales is a game-changer. It directly empowers Hindware's distributors and dealers by improving access to financing and driving faster transaction cycles, while simultaneously accelerating MOB's market reach and growth.”

The investment in MOB is strategically timed to leverage the rapid evolution of India's construction technology and materials procurement landscape. The building materials sector represents a high-growth industry with a clear pathway to profitability, yet its digital adoption remains at just 2%, highlighting immense untapped potential for platforms like MOB to drive digital transformation and gain market share.

Mr. Vivek Kumar, Founder Mad Over Building said,“With Hindware's INR 6 crore investment through Tattva, we are doubling down on our vision to digitize India's US$200 billion construction and interiors industry. MOB is creating the country's first curated Line-of-Credit and escrow-backed marketplace, unifying every category from civil materials to sustainable and interior solutions under one transparent ecosystem. Having built MOB from the ground up, I believe this marks India's inflection point in Construction Tech, where capital, technology, and trust converge to create exponential value over the next decade.”

About Tattva

SIG Tattva, the corporate venture capital arm of Somany Impresa Group, empowers visionary founders and transformative startups. Inspired by the Sanskrit word“Tattva” – meaning essence, principle, or fundamental truth – the platform reflects a commitment to truth, excellence, and progress.

Focusing on early-stage ventures in deep-tech manufacturing, enterprise SaaS, clean technologies, next-generation e-commerce, and disruptive product innovations, SIG Tattva goes beyond capital to provide strategic guidance, industry access, and operational expertise. By bridging entrepreneurs with real-world industrial ecosystems, it aims to accelerate breakthrough ideas and strengthen India's deep-tech innovation landscape.

About MOB

Mad Over Buildings (MOB), founded by visionary entrepreneur Kumar Vivek, is scaling India's first curated Line-of-Credit, escrow-backed payment system, and full-stack material catalogue, including sustainable construction and interior materials. MOB is transforming how architects, contractors, and developers transact digitally, transparently, and at scale. The platform is rapidly emerging as a leading Construction-Tech venture in India.