Vehicle Under The Hood Electronic Market Set To Reach $52.86 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Vehicle Under The Hood Electronic Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size for electronic components under the hood of vehicles has witnessed significant growth. The market is projected to increase from $36.99 billion in 2024 to $39.84 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the escalating demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stricter automotive safety regulations, higher adoption rates of Engine Control Units (ECUs), increased integration of electronic systems in cars, and a growing consumer preference for vehicles with advanced features.

There is an anticipated robust expansion of the under-the-hood electronics market for vehicles in the upcoming years. The market size is projected to reach $52.87 billion in 2029, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this increase can be linked to the rising interest in electric vehicles, enhanced uptake of autonomous driving capabilities, boost in connected car technology, and the growth of emission regulation policies. Significant forecast trends comprise advances in battery management systems, improvements in engine control mechanisms, the evolution of powertrain electronics, the sophisticated incorporation of AI-based control systems, and progress in thermal management solutions.

Download a free sample of the vehicle under the hood electronic market report:



What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Vehicle Under The Hood Electronic Market?

The growth of the vehicle under the hood electronic market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising acceptance of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles (EVs) are cars completely or partially driven by electric motors that utilize energy from rechargeable batteries, as opposed to traditional internal combustion engines. The increasing concern for the environment and stringent carbon emissions regulations have resulted in a surge in electric vehicle adoption. Electronic components located under the hood of these vehicles are used to regulate power distribution, battery systems, thermal management, and control units, thus ensuring a safe and efficient driving experience. For example, as per the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organization based in France, electric vehicle sales in 2023 skyrocketed with an additional 3.5 million units sold compared to the previous year, indicating a substantial 35% year-over-year growth. As such, the burgeoning acceptance of electric vehicles is catalyzing the expansion of the vehicle under the hood electronic market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Vehicle Under The Hood Electronic Market?

Major players in the Vehicle Under The Hood Electronic Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Robert Bosch GmbH

. Panasonic Corporation

. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

. Denso Corporation

. Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

. Continental Aktiengesellschaft

. Thyssenkrupp AG

. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

. Honeywell International Inc.

. Valeo S.A.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Vehicle Under The Hood Electronic Market In The Future?

Major players in the vehicle under the hood electronic market are leveraging strategic partnerships to improve technology integration and broaden their market presence. The concept of a strategic partnership often involves a cooperative effort between two or more firms, pooling their resources, specialities and efforts to meet shared ambitions or targets. For example, in January 2024, the US semiconductor company Qualcomm Incorporated and the German engineering and technology firm Robert Bosch GmbH announced a groundbreaking cockpit and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) integration platform which integrates formerly independent infotainment and advanced driver assistance functionalities into a solitary, software-heavy central car computer, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC. This innovation lets car manufacturers develop rich user experiences, including automated parking, lane recognition, personalized navigation, voice support, and multiple display control, all within a single, scalable system that minimizes hardware complexity and cost, while catering to a spectrum of vehicles, from entry-level to premium.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Vehicle Under The Hood Electronic Market

The vehicle under the hood electronic market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Types: Automotive Under The Hood Control Modules And Electronic Control Units (ECUs), Automotive Under The Hood Sensors

2) By Component: Sensors, Actuators, Control Units, Wiring Harnesses

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

5) By Application: Engine Control, Transmission Control, Emission Control, Powertrain Control

Subsegment:

1) By Automotive Under-The-Hood Control Modules and Electronic Control Units (ECUs): Engine Control Unit (ECU), Transmission Control Unit (TCU), Body Control Module (BCM), Powertrain Control Module (PCM), Electronic Brake Control Module (EBCM), Fuel Injection Control Module, Turbocharger Control Module

2) By Automotive Under-The-Hood Sensors: Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Oxygen (O2) Sensors, Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors, Knock Sensors, Camshaft Or Crankshaft Position Sensors, Speed Sensors, Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Sensors

View the full vehicle under the hood electronic market report:



Global Vehicle Under The Hood Electronic Market - Regional Insights

In the 2024 Vehicle Under The Hood Electronic Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific emerged as the predominant region. The report's projected growth status also identified this region. The report covers numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Vehicle Under The Hood Electronic Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Motor Vehicle Electrical And Electronic Equipment Global Market Report 2025



Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2025



Off Road Vehicle Insurance Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: