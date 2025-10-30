Farm Loan Waiver Decision Next Year: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the MahaYuti government will decide on the farm loan waiver before June 30, 2026, adding that at present the government's emphasis is on directly depositing the financial aid in the bank accounts of rain and flood-hit farmers.

The Chief Minister said assurance comes during his meeting today with former minister and Prahar Sanghatana chief Bachchu Kadu, who has launched his protest in Nagpur three days ago, demanding farm loan waiver.

“The government is in favour of the farm loan waiver,” remarked the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also said that the government has decided to set up a nine-member committee headed by the CEO of Maharashtra Institution for Transformation, Pravin Pardeshi, to make short-term and long-term recommendations to bring out farmers from the debt trap and also for the implementation of farm loan waiver.

He said that the committee will also suggest how farmers will become debt-free permanently.

“The government will decide on farm loan waiver before June 30 after studying the committee's recommendations,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the leaders of the farmers' organisations have approved the discussion on loan waiver, adding that the government is in financial difficulties.

He said that despite financial difficulties, the government has provided substantial financial assistance to those affected by heavy rains and floods.

“The government will also fulfil the promise of a loan waiver. So far, assistance of Rs 8,500 crore has been provided to those affected by heavy rains, and in fact, Rs 6,000 crore has reached the farmers. The remaining assistance will reach the farmers in 10-15 days,” he claimed.

After the meeting, Kadu told reporters that“The meeting was positive. We wanted a date regarding the farm loan waiver, and the state government has given that. The government will decide on farm loan waiver after studying the nine-member Committee's report before June 30, 2026.”

He further stated,“We are satisfied with the discussions. Other demands will also be discussed with the concerned ministers. We thank all the political parties and farmers' organisations who have supported us during the agitation.”

Dr Ajit Navale, Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha, said,“The protest lasted for a long time, and the meeting also continued for a long time with the chief minister. We insisted on the date for the farm loan waiver. Therefore, there was a heated discussion for two hours, after which the government assured a loan waiver before June 30. It is expected that the government will keep its word.”