Dubai Company Unveils Groundbreaking Technology To Help Businesses Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Alpha Nero, the UAE-based manufacturer and design specialist in bespoke fit-out and turnkey interior solutions, has officially launched Leaf, a carbon accounting calculation software, allowing businesses in the region to track and account for their emissions

The unique platform offers full-scope carbon emission tracking and Greenhouse Gas Protocol-verified reporting on every build

The technology was developed in direct response to gaps for project-related manufacturing reports related to carbon calculation and evolved to include all industry verticals

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,October 2025: Alpha Nero, the Dubai-based manufacturer and design specialist in bespoke fit-out and turnkey interior solutions, has officially launched Leaf, a carbon accounting platform that enables businesses, from SMEs to conglomerates, to accurately measure, manage, and reduce their environmental footprint.

As the UAE accelerates its climate agenda, including the Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 On the Reduction of Climate Change Effects, Net Zero 2050 strategy and UAE Energy Strategy 2050, tools like Leaf offer a practical way for businesses to align with national targets while meeting the growing expectations of international investors and regulators. The platform's data-driven insights support compliance with emerging legislation and regional emission factors across the GCC, EU, and beyond.

Alpha Nero has created the Leaf software to address gaps identified by the company in project-related manufacturing reports for carbon calculation, and to go beyond this sector to ensure it can be utilised across all industries, including hospitality, logistics, construction, and professional services. The technology addresses the need to consider carbon measurement and regional emission factors – a business imperative driven by governments, investors, and consumers pushing for stronger environmental accountability.

Developed in-house, the award-winning technology provides full-scope carbon emission tracking and reporting that are audit-ready and aligned with the internationally recognised Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol. The platform provides businesses with a holistic overview of their environmental footprint, covering Scope 1 (direct), Scope 2 (purchased energy), and Scope 3 (indirect supply chain emissions).

Simon Hacker, CEO and Founder of Alpha Nero, said:“You can't change what you can't measure, which is why at Alpha Nero, we believe that data is the foundation of meaningful environmental action.

“Leaf was developed to help businesses move beyond ambition to accountability by providing clear, measurable insights into their environmental impact and empowering them to make informed, responsible decisions that align with both business performance and global sustainability goals.”

Developed initially to ensure Alpha Nero's own projects meet the highest environmental standards, Leaf is now available to all companies, regardless of industry, as it can be tailored to fit different operational scales and sectors.

Providing comprehensive measurements across all emissions scopes, the platform assesses direct operations, purchased energy, and supply chain impacts. In addition to lower emissions, the platform also often results in cost savings and increased competitiveness.

“Compliance doesn't have to come at a cost. By using platforms like Leaf, companies can accurately measure their environmental impact, uncover efficiencies, drive measurable progress, and unlock cost-effective quick wins before a project even begins. Sustainability and profitability are no longer opposing goals; they're increasingly interconnected – scenario planning within our software enables businesses to design the most carbon-efficient version of their projects from the outset – focusing on prevention rather than correction,” added Hacker.

Alpha Nero is already working with several industry trailblazers within the sustainability sector, including EcoVadis, Ehfaaz, Emirates Nature – WWF, and Beeah, amongst others.

“Leaf gives companies a clear starting point to act. It simplifies a complex process, translating environmental impact into tangible business strategies. Whether it's reducing material waste, optimising supply chains, or improving energy efficiency, Leaf turns carbon data into actionable outcomes,” said Hacker.

“As the nation accelerates towards its Net Zero 2050 targets, we're proud to provide a homegrown technology that helps businesses contribute directly to these national goals,” he concluded.

About Alpha Nero:

Founded in 2014 by CEO Simon Hacker, Alpha Nero is a Dubai-based, award-winning manufacturing and design firm specialising in bespoke fit-out and turnkey interior solutions across hospitality, retail, F&B, residential, and commercial sectors. Alpha Nero is recognised for creating tailored luxury environments that seamlessly merge creativity, precision, and impact, taking concepts from blueprint to build, while advancing sustainability through the measurement of carbon emissions across scopes with its proprietary green technology.