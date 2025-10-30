Pruitthealth Enters Clearwater Market With Assisted Living Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PruittHealth is proud to announce its expansion into Clearwater, Florida, with the addition of a premier 130-unit assisted living and memory care community. PruittPlace – Clearwater marks PruittHealth's first assisted living location in the state and a strategic milestone in the growth of its senior living portfolio.

“This new community represents an exciting step forward in our mission to provide compassionate, high-quality care to seniors,” said Neil L. Pruitt Jr., Chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.“It reflects our commitment to thoughtful expansion and to strengthening the continuum of services we've offered for more than 55 years. We believe Family Makes Us Stronger, and we look forward to building lasting relationships with our new employee partners and the families they serve.”

The three-story facility spans over 72,000 square feet and offers studio, one-, and two-bedroom assisted living apartments, each featuring a kitchenette, living area, and generous storage. Residents also benefit from weekly housekeeping and laundry services.

The community includes a dedicated memory support wing with private and shared studios designed for safety, comfort, and security. Amenities include chef-inspired dining, landscaped walking paths, creative arts programming, an outdoor grilling area, and vibrant social activities. Additional features such as a movie theater, salon/barber shop, library, and relaxing communal spaces foster connection and engagement.

PruittHealth currently operates skilled nursing centers, home health services, and other senior care offerings across Florida, including locations in Fleming Island, North Tampa, Panama City, Pensacola, Santa Rosa, and Tallahassee.

More information on this community is linked here or you can visit our Senior Living page on PruittHealth.

+++

About PruittHealth

PruittHealth provides an expansive network of post-acute health care and senior services, offering skilled nursing, assisted living, senior living, home health, hospice and palliative care, veteran care, therapy, pharmacy and infusion services, and more. Founded in 1969, the organization's 16,000 employee partners serve approximately 26,000 patients daily in 190 locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit.

