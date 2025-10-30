EIOTCLUB Launches Game-Changing Triply-Play Pro SIM Card: Unmatched Nationwide 5G Coverage for Dash Cams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivers Seamless Switching Across AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to Ensure Uninterrupted Safety and Surveillance on the Road









SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing demand for secure, always-connected driving experiences, EIOTCLUB is proud to announce the official release of its flagship connectivity solution: Triply-Play Pro, a triple-network 5G SIM card engineered specifically for dash cams and connected automotive devices across the U.S.

Designed for drivers, families, and fleet operators who value reliable coverage, high-speed data, and plug-and-play simplicity, the Triply-Play Pro delivers intelligent network switching across America's top carriers-AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon-eliminating dead zones and signal drops, even in remote rural areas.

“Triply-Play Pro makes connectivity worries a thing of the past,” said Newton Qi, Product Manager at EIOTCLUB.“We're bringing peace of mind to every journey-whether you're in downtown Chicago or deep in the Texas countryside.”

Triple-Network Intelligence: Coverage Wherever You Go

Unlike traditional single-network SIM cards, Triply-Play Pro automatically selects the strongest available signal from AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon, ensuring smooth transitions across coverage areas with zero manual switching. This advanced network redundancy has already supported over 3 million units shipped, earning trust among individual users and commercial fleet managers alike.

In addition, Triply-Play Pro offers the convenience of adding eSIM profiles over the air, granting access to over 550 carriers in more than 200+ countries. With the ability to store up to 8 eSIM profiles, users can enjoy unlimited downloads for instant carrier switching anytime, anywhere. Engineered for extreme environments, it operates seamlessly in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 105°C and activates in under 30 seconds with no additional setup required.





Built for High-Performance Scenarios

Whether you're monitoring your vehicle in real-time, backing up footage to the cloud, or enabling autonomous driving systems, Triply-Play Pro delivers:



Up to 1Gbps peak speed

Low latency down to 25ms

Flawless 4K live streaming Instant video upload to cloud storage

“My ranch is in a very remote part of Texas,” said Robert K., a longtime EIOTCLUB customer.“Other SIM cards just didn't work. Since switching to Triply-Play Pro, my dash cam's never gone offline. One time it caught a vehicle hitting my cattle gate, and the video uploaded instantly. It saved me thousands.”

Plug-and-Play Compatibility with Leading Dash Cam Brands

Triply-Play Pro is ready to go out of the box-no configuration needed. It supports virtually all 5G-enabled dash cams on the market, including top brands such as BlackVue, DDPai, Thinkware, Vantrue, and 70mai. Activation is easy with PayPal or major credit cards.





Share Plans for Families & Fleets

To support multi-vehicle households and small-to-mid-size fleets, EIOTCLUB offers a Share Plan option: up to 10 SIM cards under one unified account, streamlining billing and reducing operational costs.

Flexible Pricing with No Contracts

Triply-Play Pro features no contracts, no hidden fees, and a range of flexible plans-from data-based to daily usage pricing-ensuring customers pay only for what they need.

Available Now – Get Your Sample SIM Card Today!

Experience the next generation of in-vehicle connectivity now. Request a free trial SIM at .

About EIOTCLUB

EIOTCLUB is a global provider of IoT connectivity solutions, specializing in reliable, high-coverage mobile data services for smart devices. With applications spanning 5G cameras, dash cams, tablets, industrial gateways, and GPS trackers, EIOTCLUB empowers smart mobility and secure data transmission worldwide.

Media Contact:

Media Contact: