Did Mahima Chaudhry Really Marry Sanjay Mishra? Check Truth Behind The Viral Video [WATCH]

A viral video showing Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra dressed as bride and groom has sparked wedding rumours. However, the truth behind the clip is far more interesting, it's actually a movie promotion

A viral video showing Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry and actor Sanjay Mishra dressed in wedding attire has left fans surprised and curious. Many began speculating that the two stars had tied the knot in a secret ceremony. However, the truth behind the viral clip is quite different.

Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra have not gotten married. The much-discussed video is actually a promotional shoot for their upcoming Hindi film Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi. Directed by Siddhant Raj, the film is expected to release in theatres soon. However, the official release date has not yet been announced by the makers.

The buzz around the movie grew after the makers released a motion poster last week. Shared on social media through a joint Instagram post, it was captioned in Hindi:“Dulhan mil gayi hai, ab tayaar ho jaiye, kyunki baraat nikalne wali hai, aapke nazdeeki ya thode door ke cinemas se”, translating to“The bride has been found, so get ready, the wedding procession will soon begin, at a theatre near or far from you.”

Mahima and Sanjay's Work Front

Mahima Chaudhry, known for her memorable roles in Pardes, Dhadkan, and Emergency, was last seen in Netflix's Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor and Suniel Shetty. Meanwhile, Masaan actor Sanjay Mishra was recently seen in Heer Express, directed by Umesh Shukla. The film also stars Divita Juneja, Prit Kamani, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

With their fresh pairing and intriguing premise, Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi has already caught everyone's attention. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see Mahima and Sanjay share screen space in this unique and entertaining story.