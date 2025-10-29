MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Motors Debuts Mitsubishi Elevance Concept and Adventure-Inspiring Lineup at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Mitsubishi Elevance Concept

TOKYO, October 29, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) today unveiled the Mitsubishi Elevance Concept, an electrified crossover SUV concept, at the Japan Mobility Show 2025(1). At the show, Mitsubishi Motors is showcasing a lineup of models designed to inspire a sense of adventure. Among them is the new Delica D:5 (prototype), an all-around minivan evolved with enhanced steering stability, improved road handling, and more robust styling. Also featured is the all-new Delica Mini, a super height-wagon kei-car(2), which goes on sale in Japan today.

During the press conference, Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors, stated:“We chose 'Forever Adventure' as our booth theme to express our passion for delivering the timeless wonder of exploration. This spirit comes to life in models that embody the essence of Mitsubishi Motors – such as the Mitsubishi Elevance Concept, which integrates the best of our electrification and all-wheel control technologies, and the Delica series, now evolved with enhanced performance and refined styling. Even in an age of advanced technologies, we remain committed to the pure joy of driving and aim to inspire a mobility experience that awakens the sense of adventure.”

Concept Car

The Mitsubishi Elevance Concept is an electrified crossover SUV designed to elevate the quality of time spent inside the vehicle. It features smooth, seamless styling and a quad-motor 4WD system utilizing Mitsubishi Motors' signature Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) technology, enabling confident, comfortable driving across diverse driving scenarios – from urban streets to off-road adventures.

Its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) system, featuring an engine compatible with carbon-neutral fuel, delivers the clean, exhilarating performance of an electric motor drive. The large-capacity traction battery also provides ample power, transforming adventure destinations into luxurious glamping retreats when paired with a trailer.

The Mitsubishi Elevance Concept also introduces AI Co-Driver, which encourages exploration into the unknown by suggesting destinations tailored to each driver's lifestyle. By turning everyday travel into a personalized journey, the concept redefines mobility as a high-class adventure – enriching both the experience of being on the road and the time spent at each destination.

Exterior Design Inspired by the Luxe Adventurer Concept

With its smooth, seamless cabin and taut, muscular lower body, the Mitsubishi Elevance Concept embodies a futuristic SUV design, balancing elegance with strength. It exudes a refined presence across diverse settings, from polished urban scenes to bold adventures into uncharted territory.

The capsule-style cabin is enveloped by a robust body structure inspired by the rib-bone frame concept(3), delivering exceptional rigidity. This advanced architecture innovation, premium quality, strength and a reassuring sense of security.

At the front, the Mitsubishi Elevance Concept showcases an evolved interpretation of Mitsubishi Motors' Dynamic Shield(4) design identity. Combined with a honeycomb-structured front grille, it evokes both sophistication and power.

The body design is both majestic and imposing, with character lines extending from the headlights to the sides of its body and sculpted in continuous lines to the tail lights.

By lowering the side windows below the character lines, passengers can fully enjoy the surrounding scenery while in motion.

Eco-Friendly PHEV System and Electric 4WD for Outdoor Enjoyment

The Mitsubishi Elevance Concept features a PHEV system equipped with a high-efficiency gasoline engine compatible with carbon-neutral fuels, as well as a large-capacity traction battery. For nearly all everyday driving, it operates quietly and cleanly as an electric vehicle, while its hybrid capabilities allow for worry-free travel on longer excursions without concern for remaining battery.

Mitsubishi Motors' signature S-AWC technology now incorporates a quad-motor 4WD system, with in-wheel motors at the front to enhance steering stability, and dual-motor Active Yaw Control (AYC) at the rear to deliver powerful driving force. This advanced system ensures a comfortable ride and superior road handling across various road conditions and driving scenarios. By controlling traction control at each individual wheel, the system further enhances off-road capability, while body control helps keep the vehicle level on uneven terrain. Even when powering over rugged roads, the Mitsubishi Elevance Concept enables a smooth ride by minimizing wobble and sway to help reduce the risk of carsickness.

AI Co-Driver Suggestions and a High-Class, Comfortable Interior

The Mitsubishi Elevance Concept introduces an AI Co-Driver, displayed on the LCD screen embedded in the steering wheel and instrument panel. It expands the driver's horizons by offering personalized destination suggestions tailored to individual lifestyles and preferences. It also uses AI technology to analyze surrounding conditions and vehicle status in real time, recommending optimal drive modes based on road conditions detected by the sensors. This enhances safety and provides a more confident, reassuring driving experience.

From the instrument panel and door trim down to the floor, the interior has been molded into a seamless, shell-type form. The cohesive layout visually projects a sense of comfort and sophistication, creating an atmosphere that feels like a protective cloud of safety embracing everyone aboard.

The instrument panel features a large-screen monitor that fully extends from the driver's side to the passenger side, giving the driver an intuitive view of front blind spots and other areas around the vehicle that are not normally visible. Even on rough roads that could potentially damage the floor panel, the vehicle powers through safely and confidently to its destination.

The three-row, six-passenger seating layout offers spacious interior room that allows family and friends to travel in comfort even when loaded up with luggage. The high-quality leather seats cradle everyone snugly for a comfortable ride, even when spending long hours on the road.

The vehicle also supports trailer hauling with ample interior space. Equipped with a kitchen and shower enclosure, these features can be powered by the PHEV system to provide overnight comfort – transforming the experience into a refined glamping-style excursion.

Delica Series

The Delica series is a long-standing model that combines safe, secure and comfortable driving performance across a wide range of road and weather conditions, with a spacious and practical interior. Since the launch of the first-generation model in 1968, it has consistently embodied the product concept of“a vehicle that reliably transports passengers and cargo to their destination across diverse road conditions.” Supported by customers for over half a century, the series has achieved cumulative sales of more than 1,380,000 units(5). Its versatility suits a broad range of settings, from daily driving to outdoor activities such as camping and recreation. Designed to create enjoyable moments with family and friends, these models encourage customers to explore new opportunities.

New Delica D:5 (Prototype)

The Delica D:5 is an all-around minivan that blends the comfort of a minivan with the superior road handling capabilities of an SUV. Developed under the concept of an“enhanced all-around MPV,” it now features S-AWC technology. An overhaul of the drive modes enables optimal driving performance across diverse road surfaces, improving both steering stability and road handling.

The exterior design adds a polished touch to its powerful off-road profile, clearly expressing the unique value the Delica series has consistently offered. The newly designed front grille and bumper convey both toughness and sophistication, while newly added wheel arch moldings further emphasize its powerful road handling. Inside, metal-accentuated panels evoke the feel of outdoor gear, and the updated interface features digital display gauges for a more advanced feel.

All-New Delica Mini

Developed under the concept of an“advanced, active, reliable partner,” the Delica Mini is a super height-wagon kei-car that bears the name of the Delica minivan, which combines a spacious interior with powerful driving performance.

Every aspect of the vehicle has been enhanced – from its outdoorsy and endearing exterior design, to a refined and innovative interior, and improved handling and user-friendliness thanks to five newly added drive modes.

Starting November 1, Mitsubishi Motors will launch a VR experience that allows visitors to explore the exhibition booth online. This immersive content brings the excitement of the show to those unable to visit the venue in person.

(1) The Japan Mobility Show 2025 is organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. Press days are on October 29 and the morning of October 30, followed by a special invitation day on October 31. The show will be open to the public from the afternoon of October 31 through November 9.

(2) Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.

(3) A ring-shaped frame structure characterized by high rigidity

(4) A front-end design concept that expresses powerful performance and a sense of protection

(5) Based on internal company research

