Ocelot Cub Rescued In Chiriqui -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) MiAbiente – Chiriquí: An ocelot cub of approximately three months was rescued in the district of Barú and moved to receive specialized veterinary care.
The little feline is under constant monitoring and care, due to its young age.
We remind the citizens that before handling wildlife, contact line 311, or our official networks.
