Micropolis Holding Co. (NYSE American: MCRP) Teams With Helsingborgs Hamn And MCS Robotics To Develop Autonomous 'Box Cleaner' Robot



The 'Box Cleaner,' an autonomous industrial robotics cleaning system, will be trialed at Helsingborg Port in Sweden, one of the most advanced and sustainability-focused ports in Scandinavia.

The robot operates autonomously for extended periods, leveraging AI-driven navigation and edge-computing to optimize energy and water usage.

Built on Micropolis' M2 platform, the system will collect operational data during trials to refine performance ahead of commercial rollout in Europe and the Middle East.

The project supports sustainability goals by reducing manual labor, emissions, and resource consumption in port and industrial cleaning operations. The collaboration expands Micropolis' reach beyond security and law enforcement robotics into broader industrial and infrastructure applications.

Micropolis (NYSE American: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles (“UGVs”) and AI-driven security solutions, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Helsingborgs Hamn AB, operator of the Port of Helsingborg in Sweden, and MCS Robotics AB, a Swedish robotics firm, to jointly develop and test the Box Cleaner, an autonomous robotic cleaning system designed for port and industrial environments ( ).

The Box Cleaner is built on Micropolis' proprietary M2 platform, integrating the company's AI navigation software, edge-computing architecture, and autonomous control systems. Designed for large outdoor and semi-industrial environments, the robot performs precision cleaning operations over extended...

