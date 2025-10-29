Networknewsbreaks Tech-Forward, Relationship-Driven: Optimumbank Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) Shines On National Stage
About OptimumBank Holdings Inc.
OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in South Florida. Its customers found a bank that isn't charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions-a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth this decade and looks to capitalize on its momentum in the coming months and years ahead.
