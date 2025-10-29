Networknewsbreaks Tech-Forward, Relationship-Driven: Optimumbank Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) Shines On National Stage

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) OptimumBank Holdings (NYSE American: OPHC) showcased its strong financial performance and strategic vision at two major October conferences. The Fort Lauderdale-based company reported robust second-quarter earnings of $3.6 million and surpassed $1 billion in total assets, reflecting double-digit deposit growth and rising net interest income. Chairman Moishe Gubin represented the Bank at the LD Micro Main Event in San Diego and, later, OptimumBank attended the Jewish National Fund's Global Conference in Hollywood, Florida. These appearances followed a recent sponsorship of the 2025 Brokers Expo in New York and underscore OPHC's focus on relationship-driven banking, tech modernization, and investor engagement. A recent feature on Gubin's entrepreneurial journey highlights his leadership in fueling OptimumBank's growth.

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in South Florida. Its customers found a bank that isn't charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions-a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth this decade and looks to capitalize on its momentum in the coming months and years ahead.

