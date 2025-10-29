Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Crown Prince, Syrian Interim Leader Discussed Bilateral Ties In Riyadh


(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADAH, Oct 30 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and Syrian interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, yesterday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ninth Future Investment Initiative conference, in Riyadh.

During the event, al-Sharaa said, Syria's reconstruction would heavily rely on investment, noting that, the country had attracted about 28 billion U.S. dollars in investment, over the past six months. He expressed confidence in the resilience and determination of the Syrian people.

This marks Al-Sharaa's third visit to Saudi Arabia since he became Syria's interim leader. In July, Saudi Arabia signed investment and partnership deals with Syria worth 6.4 billion dollars, to support post-war reconstruction.– NNN-SPA

