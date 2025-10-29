Saudi Crown Prince, Syrian Interim Leader Discussed Bilateral Ties In Riyadh
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ninth Future Investment Initiative conference, in Riyadh.
During the event, al-Sharaa said, Syria's reconstruction would heavily rely on investment, noting that, the country had attracted about 28 billion U.S. dollars in investment, over the past six months. He expressed confidence in the resilience and determination of the Syrian people.
This marks Al-Sharaa's third visit to Saudi Arabia since he became Syria's interim leader. In July, Saudi Arabia signed investment and partnership deals with Syria worth 6.4 billion dollars, to support post-war reconstruction.– NNN-SPA
