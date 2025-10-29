A Journey From Survival To Empowerment: Dr. Mildred Muhammad Shares Her Story In A New Documentary

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Mildred Muhammad Brings Compassion, Truth, and Global Awareness to the Reality of Domestic Abuse







Washington, D.C. - On October 28 from 9 PM to 11 PM EST, Investigation Discovery (ID) and HBO Max will premiere a powerful new documentary featuring Dr. Mildred Muhammad, an award-winning global keynote speaker, author, and advocate for survivors of domestic abuse. The film shares her deeply personal journey from trauma to transformation, inspiring audiences to become more aware, compassionate, and proactive in addressing the issue of domestic abuse.

Before becoming a global voice for survivors, Dr. Muhammad faced years of emotional and psychological abuse that tested her strength and faith. Through courage and determination, she rebuilt her life and found her purpose: helping others recognize the signs of abuse and empowering victims to find safe pathways toward freedom and healing.

Dr. Muhammad uses her own experience to educate others on the complexities of abuse, the challenges victims face, and the importance of community support. Her story reminds the world that survival is not the end of the journey; it is the beginning of transformation.

“Every 1 to 8 seconds, someone experiences domestic abuse,” says Dr. Muhammad.“And every 9 to 15 seconds, a woman is physically assaulted, an act that could ultimately end in her death. Pay attention. Domestic abuse escalates into domestic violence, and if we don't intervene with compassion and awareness, we risk losing more lives.”

The documentary calls on viewers to shift how they perceive and respond to domestic abuse. Too often, society asks victims,“Why do you stay?” Dr. Muhammad encourages a new question:“What made it unsafe or impossible to leave?” This change in language fosters empathy, accountability, and a deeper understanding of the barriers victims face when trying to escape abusive situations.

Her story is also a message of hope. After finding safety, Dr. Muhammad became a certified domestic violence advocate, creating educational programs and workshops to train service providers, organizations, and communities to better support victims and survivors. Through her company, My F.O.C.U.S. LLC, she continues to educate and inspire audiences around the world.

“Through this documentary, I want people to understand that compassion saves lives,” says Dr. Muhammad.“We must look beyond judgment and recognize that every person's journey to safety is different. If you cannot help directly, share resources and information. Don't leave victims crying in the wilderness alone.”

Her work has reached audiences across the United States and internationally. As a global keynote speaker, she delivers presentations on topics such as domestic violence within military communities, self-care for victim service providers, workplace violence, and resiliency in the face of adversity. In recognition of her expertise and commitment, Dr. Muhammad was appointed by Governor Wes Moore to the Maryland State Board of Victim Services, where she continues to advocate for policy change and survivor support.

This documentary challenges the world to look deeper, beyond headlines and judgment, to truly understand the strength it takes to survive and rebuild. Through compassion, awareness, and education, Dr. Muhammad believes we can help end the cycle of abuse and ensure that no one is left to suffer in silence.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Trained advocates are available 24/7 to provide confidential support, resources, and guidance for anyone in danger or seeking a safe way out.

Dr. Mildred Muhammad is a multi-award-winning global keynote speaker, domestic violence advocate, author, and survivor. Appointed by Governor Wes Moore to the Maryland State Board of Victim Services, she continues her mission to empower victims and survivors through education, advocacy, and her organization, My F.O.C.U.S. LLC.

For more information about her advocacy and programs, visit request Dr. Muhammad as a speaker, visit and complete the contact form.

