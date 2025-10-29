Mindsec Launches AI-Driven PCI DSS Compliance Automation Platform For Global Merchants

MENAFN - GetNews) Mindsec, a leading innovator in automated security compliance, has announced the launch of its AI-driven PCI DSS Compliance Automation Platform, purpose-built to help global merchants simplify, accelerate, and sustain PCI DSS certification with greater efficiency and accuracy. As digital transactions continue to dominate global commerce, protecting cardholder data has become a cornerstone of trust.

Mindsec's new platform addresses these pain points through advanced automation and intelligent workflows, helping businesses meet stringent data-security standards while reducing human effort and operational cost.

Modernizing Payment Security for a New Era

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is designed to safeguard cardholder data across payment networks. However, compliance often involves managing hundreds of controls, collecting extensive evidence, and coordinating between multiple teams and assessors.

Mindsec's PCI DSS automation solution transforms this process by introducing AI-powered automation that continuously maps, monitors, and maintains compliance across the organization's cardholder data environment (CDE). Instead of static checklists and manual uploads, businesses now get real-time insights into their compliance posture through an intuitive dashboard-eliminating uncertainty and reducing the risk of human error.

“Traditional compliance management is reactive,” said a spokesperson from Mindsec.“Our goal is to make PCI DSS compliance proactive, automated, and seamlessly integrated into daily operations. With Mindsec, companies can achieve certification faster and maintain continuous readiness year-round.”

Key Capabilities of Mindsec's PCI DSS Compliance Automation Platform



AI-Driven Control Mapping – The system automatically aligns company policies and technical configurations with PCI DSS v4.0 requirements, saving hundreds of hours typically spent on manual mapping.

Automated Evidence Collection – Integrates with cloud environments, servers, and internal systems to collect audit-ready evidence instantly.

Real-Time Monitoring & Alerts – Detects configuration drifts and potential compliance gaps before they escalate into audit issues.

Pre-Configured Audit Templates – Streamlines collaboration with Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs), reducing back-and-forth communication and rework. Centralized Dashboard – Offers a single source of truth for compliance status, risk insights, and remediation progress across business units.

Accelerating Certification and Reducing Costs

By combining automation with practical expert guidance, Mindsec's PCI DSS solution shortens certification timelines by up to 70%, reduces compliance costs, and improves accuracy across audits. The platform also supports hybrid environments, allowing teams to automate controls across both cloud-native and on-premises systems.

Mindsec's integrated workflow helps businesses move from fragmented spreadsheets to a dynamic compliance ecosystem where tasks, documentation, and reporting are fully connected. This enables organizations to not only pass audits efficiently but also maintain a stronger, more resilient security posture throughout the year.

Building Trust Through Better Security

This PCI DSS automation launch expands Mindsec's growing suite of compliance solutions, which already includes SOC 2, ISO 27001, and Law 25 certifications. By bringing these frameworks under one intelligent platform, Mindsec is empowering fast-growing companies to centralize security efforts, prove compliance to clients and partners, and focus on scaling their business with confidence.

Mindsec's mission remains simple: to make compliance achievable, transparent, and sustainable for every organization-whether it's a global merchant, fintech startup, or technology provider.

About Mindsec

Mindsec is your trusted partner in automated security compliance. The company combines powerful software with hands-on expert guidance to help fast-growing businesses achieve certifications like SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and Law 25-faster, easier, and with less overhead. Mindsec enables the next generation of businesses to build trust through better security.