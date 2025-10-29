Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Emerging Therapies And Innovation Trends By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Multiple Sclerosis pipeline landscape. It covers the Multiple Sclerosis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Multiple Sclerosis therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline. Dive into DelveInsight's comprehensive report today! @ Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report



On 24 October 2025, Sanofi conducted a study is to determine the efficacy of frexalimab in delaying the disability progression and the safety up to 36 months double-blind administration of study intervention compared to placebo in male and female participants with nrSPMS (aged 18 to 60 years at the time of enrollment).

On 14 October 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a study is divided into a Core Phase, which includes the Double-Blind Treatment Period, and an Extension Phase in which all patients will be treated with fingolimod. The Core Phase is a 24-month, double-blind, randomized, active-controlled, parallel-group multicenter study phase to evaluate the efficacy and safety of fingolimod compared to IFN β-1a in children/adolescent patients aged 10-17 years old with MS.

DelveInsight's Multiple Sclerosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Multiple Sclerosis treatment.

The leading Multiple Sclerosis Companies such as Novartis, Sanofi, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, AB Science, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Tiziana Life Sciences, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, RemeGen, Atara Biotherapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., ImCyse and others. Promising Multiple Sclerosis Therapies such as 11C-BMS-986196, ofatumumab, Fingolimod, Siponimod, elezanumab, Alemtuzumab, Tecfidera, and others.

Stay ahead with the most recent pipeline outlook for Multiple Sclerosis. Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Drugs

The Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Multiple Sclerosis.

Multiple Sclerosis Overview

Multiple Sclerosis is the most common neurological disorder in young adults, with symptoms usually occurring between the ages of 20 and 40 years. MS attacks the axons of the central nervous system, which are protected by myelin, commonly known as white matter. Relapsing–remitting MS: the most common form, affecting about 85% of MS patients. It is marked by flare-ups (relapses or exacerbations) of symptoms followed by periods of remission, when symptoms improve or disappear.

Multiple Sclerosis Emerging Drugs Profile

IMU-838: Immunic Therapeutics

Vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) is a small molecule investigational drug under development as an oral tablet formulation for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, or RRMS, inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Bolstered by excellent clinical data from the phase II EMPhASIS trial, Immunic believed that vidofludimus calcium has the potential to demonstrate medically important advantages compared with other treatments, particularly for the early treatment of RMS patients, due to its placebo like safety profile and its robust anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties.

BIIB091: Biogen

BIIB091 selectively inhibits Burton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), a non-receptor tyrosine kinase that regulates the development and signaling of B cells and myeloid cells hypothesized to contribute to MS pathogenesis. In addition, BTK has been demonstrated to play a key role in the activation of another cell of the immune system, the myeloid cells via another receptor of this cell (Fcγ receptor signaling (FcγRs)). Preclinical studies demonstrated BIB091 to be a high potency molecule with good drug-like properties and a safety/tolerability profile suitable for clinical development as a highly selective, reversible BTKi for treating autoimmune diseases such as MS. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Multiple sclerosis.

IMCY-0141: ImCyse

IMCY-0141 is the Company's second clinical-stage compound. This Imotope is designed based on MOG (Myelin Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein) with the aim to halt the progression of Multiple Sclerosis by stopping the body's immune system from attacking the central nervous system and disrupting undesirable autoimmune responses that drive the destruction of the myelin sheath protecting the nerves. IMCY-0141 has shown promising results in several MS preclinical models, demonstrating an immune response that supports the proposed mode of action and inducing a memory response so that the treatment effect is long-lasting and requires less frequent dosing regimens. Also, if treatment is begun early enough, it has the potential to allow patients to live with minimal impact from the disease. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

CC-97540: Bristol-Myers Squibb

CC-97540 is an investigational drug developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, designed as a selective, orally bioavailable tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor. TYK2 is a member of the Janus kinase (JAK) family involved in the signaling pathways of several pro-inflammatory cytokines, including interleukin (IL)-12, IL-23, and type I interferons, which are implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By selectively inhibiting TYK2 without significantly affecting other JAK isoforms, CC-97540 aims to reduce inflammation with potentially fewer side effects compared to broader JAK inhibitors. It is being evaluated for use in conditions such as psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline. Access DelveInsight's detailed report now! @ New Multiple Sclerosis Drugs

The Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment.

Multiple Sclerosis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Multiple Sclerosis market

Multiple Sclerosis Companies

Novartis, Sanofi, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, AB Science, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Tiziana Life Sciences, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, RemeGen, Atara Biotherapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., ImCyse and others.

The Multiple Sclerosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Multiple Sclerosis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Unveil the future of Multiple Sclerosis Treatment. Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Multiple Sclerosis Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Multiple Sclerosis Companies- Novartis, Sanofi, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, AB Science, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Tiziana Life Sciences, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, RemeGen, Atara Biotherapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., ImCyse and others.

Multiple Sclerosis Therapies- 11C-BMS-986196, ofatumumab, Fingolimod, Siponimod, elezanumab, Alemtuzumab, Tecfidera, and others.

Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Get the latest on Multiple Sclerosis Therapies and clinical trials. Download DelveInsight's in-depth pipeline report today! @ Multiple Sclerosis Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMultiple sclerosis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMultiple sclerosis – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)IMU-838: Immunic TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)BIIB091: BiogenDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)NeuroVax: Immune Response BioPharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMultiple sclerosis Key CompaniesMultiple sclerosis Key ProductsMultiple sclerosis- Unmet NeedsMultiple sclerosis- Market Drivers and BarriersMultiple sclerosis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMultiple sclerosis Analyst ViewsMultiple sclerosis Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.