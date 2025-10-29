Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia District
"The enemy attacked the Bilenke community in the Zaporizhzhia district," Fedorov stated.
The consequences of the shelling are being assessed.Read also: Users in three regions left without power due to Russian strikes – Ukrenergo
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
Earlier reports indicated that the enemy had launched glide bombs toward Zaporizhzhia. Explosions were heard in several neighborhoods of the city.
