Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, according Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked the Bilenke community in the Zaporizhzhia district," Fedorov stated.

The consequences of the shelling are being assessed.

Read also: Users in three regions left without power due to Russian strikes – Ukrenergo

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Earlier reports indicated that the enemy had launched glide bombs toward Zaporizhzhia. Explosions were heard in several neighborhoods of the city.