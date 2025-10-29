Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia District

2025-10-29 07:09:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, according Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked the Bilenke community in the Zaporizhzhia district," Fedorov stated.

The consequences of the shelling are being assessed.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Earlier reports indicated that the enemy had launched glide bombs toward Zaporizhzhia. Explosions were heard in several neighborhoods of the city.

UkrinForm

