Court Sentences Russian Supporter To 12 Years In Prison In Vinnytsia

As established by the court, the defendant had published posts calling for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order, the seizure of state power by force, and the alteration of Ukraine's territorial boundaries and state borders. She also justified Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

In support of the aggressor state, she created and distributed videos containing pro-Russian messages, portraying the Revolution of Dignity as a "bloody coup" and referring to the Ukrainian government as a "neo-Nazi regime." The court regarded these actions as collaboration with the aggressor state.

The defendant had been properly notified about the trial, but she failed to appear in court. Following the proceedings, the court found her guilty under Part 2 of Article 109, Part 1 of Article 110, Article 436, Parts 2 and 3 of Article 436-2, and Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

She was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property, and was additionally barred for 10 years from holding positions related to organizing or conducting political events, or engaging in information activities in cooperation with the aggressor state.

The verdict has not yet entered into legal force.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Sumy region, investigators submitted an indictment to court against a 47-year-old resident of the village of Popivka, who had justified the war and the occupation of parts of Ukraine's territory.

