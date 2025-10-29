Ukraine Expects Turkey To Join PURL Zhovkva

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Igor Zhovkva, stated this at a meeting hosted by the Turkish Embassy in Kyiv on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey, Ukrinform reported.

Zhovkva said, "Our shared interest is to ensure that Russian aggression never happens again. Today, commitment to peace is also measured in concrete units of arms production and in the steady support for Ukraine. We are grateful to Turkey for all the defense assistance that has been provided and continues to be provided."

He thanked Turkey for its "active participation in the work of the Coalition of the Willing" and expressed confidence that "this country will become one of the key contributors to the system of security guarantees."

"I am also convinced that Turkey's accession to the PURL initiative within NATO is only a matter of time. Ukraine needs these contributions to the PURL program right now to save lives and move together more quickly toward a just peace," Zhovkva noted.

He urged Ankara not to delay this important decision for Ukraine.

He also noted that holding the next NATO summit in Ankara would be fair, since "it is precisely on our flank that the future of European security is being determined."

"I am convinced that, as last time, Ukraine will take its rightful place at the NATO summit. We have much to share," he added

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Turkish Minister of Labor and Social Protection Vedat Isikhan had stated that his country "steadfastly supports the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

