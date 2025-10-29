Needed: China-US Tie-Up Against 'Pig-Butchering' Scams, Fentanyl

MENAFN - Asia Times) This article was first published by Pacific Forum. It is republished with permission.

When Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meet on the side of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in South Korea, there will be much on their agenda, including trade, Taiwan and Ukraine. And also, according to US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, fentanyl.

But paired with fentanyl, the Southeast Asian scam centers in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar should be prioritized, not just because some of them traffic in illicit precursor chemicals for fentanyl but also because all are engaged in trafficking of people and stealing the savings of ordinary Chinese, Americans and others around the globe. Working together will be far more effective than working separately.

Unlike the case of fentanyl, in which the majority of victims have been Americans, so far those scam centers mainly traffic Asians as slave labor, and have targeted Asians with their fraud schemes – although they're rapidly expanding their reach.

They evolved from gambling casinos run by overseas Chinese that catered to Chinese, since gambling was prohibited in mainland China.

Some years ago, they turned toward the lucrative scamming business. As China strengthened its defenses against cyber fraud and closed operations immediately along its borders, they shifted farther south and toward new opportunities.

For manpower they deceptively advertise high-paying jobs on social media. The people who are attracted often find themselves deprived of passports, subject to extreme abuse and consigned to roles abetting some of the world's most vicious criminals.