KFSHRC And Novartis Sign Mou To Advance Clinical Research, Patient Care, And Access To Innovative Therapies

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) and Novartis, an innovative medicines company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a comprehensive framework for advancing clinical research, strengthening patient support, expanding continuing medical education, and improving access to innovative therapies across priority therapeutic areas.

The MoU creates clear channels for joint planning and delivery. In clinical research, the parties will coordinate feasibility assessments for trials that align with shared strategic priorities, exchange forward-looking information on Novartis's research pipeline to identify early collaboration opportunities, and build capacity at KFSHRC through structured training, knowledge transfer, and development of specialized research teams. Together, the organizations aim to position KFSHRC as a leading regional hub for high-quality studies while accelerating time to clinic for promising therapies.

The collaboration will also enhance patient support through tailored programs in areas such as multiple sclerosis, early breast cancer, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune disorders. These programs will focus on improving adherence, providing reliable educational resources that clarify care pathways and treatment options, and delivering holistic support designed to improve real-world outcomes for patients and their families.

In workforce development, the parties will partner on continuing medical education by sponsoring scientific conferences and expert-led courses, engaging international specialists to enrich knowledge exchange, and translating research insights into practical clinical tools. As a cornerstone of precision medicine, the agreement includes establishing a Center of Excellence for Radioligand Therapy (RLT) at KFSHRC, ensuring readiness for advances in targeted diagnostics and treatments.

“Novartis Saudi is honored to partner with King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre to advance research, education, and patient support in the Kingdom. This collaboration reflects our commitment to reimagining medicine-bringing innovative therapies and real-world expertise to improve and extend patients' lives. Together, we aim to accelerate access to breakthrough solutions and help shape a healthier future for communities across Saudi Arabia.” - said Amir Abdulaziz, Country President for Novartis in kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region's most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

About Novartis:

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.