KFSHRC And AL-JEEL Medical Sign Framework Agreement To Introduce Next-Generation Sequencing Technology

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) and AL-JEEL Medical & Trading Co. Ltd. have signed a framework agreement to introduce next-generation sequencing (NGS) using Illumina technology at KFSHRC. The agreement represents a strategic investment that reinforces the hospital's position as a regional leader in advanced diagnostics, precision medicine, and genomic innovation, while creating long-term financial and operational value through expanded services and enhanced institutional competitiveness.

The collaboration rapidly strengthens KFSHRC's gene testing and precision medicine capabilities by establishing a new genomics center, including the provision and installation of Three Illumina platforms along with Revvity Automation platform supplied under a capital-sparing FOC model, with full site preparation and commissioning to operational readiness. It ensures the continuous supply of all requisite consumables and gene-testing reagents to support high-volume clinical and research operations, coupled with structured training for laboratory technicians, geneticists, and researchers to build local expertise in line with national Saudization and capacity-building goals.

Leveraging the new NGS capacity, KFSHRC will offer specialized diagnostic panels (such as oncology, rare disease, and pharmacogenomics) to internal and external clients, collaborate on clinical trials with pharmaceutical and academic partners seeking genomic data, and strengthen its role as a regional referral center for advanced molecular diagnostics. The expanded platform improves eligibility for national and international research funding, enables new revenue streams as a service provider, and advances Saudi Vision 2030 objectives by bolstering sustainable healthcare infrastructure and scientific discovery in the Kingdom.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region's most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.