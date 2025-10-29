Skyroot Aerospace To Launch India's First Private Commercial Rocket By January 2026

Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace has announced plans to launch its first full-scale commercial satellite mission by January 2026. If it succeeds, the flight will mark the first time a privately built rocket from India places a satellite into orbit. The move signals a major change in India's space sector, which until now has largely relied on ISRO for launches.

Startup roots and past progress

Skyroot was founded in 2018 by two former ISRO scientists. The company first made headlines in November 2022 when it launched a suborbital vehicle, Vikram-S. Since then, Skyroot has raised about $95.5 million (roughly Rs 850 crore) from investors that include Temasek and GIC.

Skyroot aims to fly one commercial launch every three months in 2026. The company plans to step up to monthly launches by 2027. CEO Pawan Chandana says building a single rocket takes eight to nine months and costs about $2-3 million. The company expects about $5 million in revenue per launch, starting with its first mission, which will carry both Indian and international payloads.

Funding, profitability and challenges

Skyroot has stated it expects to reach profitability by March 2028. The timeline faces engineering and supply-chain challenges, the company admits. Still, the firm is optimistic because global demand for small satellite launches remains strong and waiting lists for big providers like SpaceX are long.

Private sector growth in India's space ecosystem

India's private space industry now includes more than 200 startups. The Department of Space estimates the sector could be worth about $44 billion by 2033. Skyroot's success could open the door for more affordable local launches and help Indian companies win international customers.

If Skyroot delivers a commercial orbital launch, India will add a new kind of capability. Private launchers can offer faster schedules and lower costs for small satellites. This helps universities, startups and firms that need quick, affordable access to space. It also shows India's space ecosystem is maturing, with private firms moving from tests to full commercial operations.

The key things to watch are the January 2026 launch date, Skyroot's ability to meet its production and safety targets and whether it can keep to its plan of more frequent launches through 2027. Success would boost confidence in India's private space firms and could change how small satellites reach orbit.