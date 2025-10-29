Combined European-U.S. Defense Would Overwhelm Russia, Ukrainian Lawmaker Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Cherniev stated this during the Dolhov's Blog program on Ukrinform's YouTube channel.

“If we look at centuries of civilization, Europe has always been the most warlike. And the greatest number of wars have always taken place in Europe,” he reminded.

According to the lawmaker, Putin does not realize whom he is dealing with and what Europe and its allies' response could be if the conflict escalates.

Cherniev noted that everything is moving toward Europe rearming itself.

“If conflict breaks out, I don't think the Russian Federation would be able to stand against Europe together with the United States,” he said.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to share technologies developed during the war with its European partners.