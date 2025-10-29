Canadian Choice Windows & Doors Strengthens Its Presence In Halifax With Sustainable, Energy-Efficient Innovations For Coastal Homes

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Canadian Choice Windows and Doors in Halifax"Nearly a year after expanding into Nova Scotia, Canadian Choice Windows & Doors continues to build momentum in Halifax with its line of Energy Star-rated DraftLOCKTM windows, TrueCrankless tilt-and-turn systems, and eco-friendly uPVC products engineered for coastal climates.

HALIFAX, NS - Oct 29, 2025 - Since entering the Atlantic market, the company has focused on bringing Canadian-manufactured, NFRC-certified window and door solutions to local homeowners seeking durability, comfort, and energy savings. Made from 100% recyclable materials, these products can improve a home's energy rating by up to 30% by minimizing air leaks and maximizing thermal insulation.

“Our Halifax operations reflect our long-term commitment to Canadian-engineered comfort and coastal performance,” said Charles Mamye, Eastern Manager at Canadian Choice Windows & Doors.“We're proud to see homeowners across the East Coast benefiting from technology that's designed and built for Canada's unique weather conditions.”

Delivering Coastal Comfort and Canadian Quality

Leveraging expertise from its national team, Canadian Choice has introduced the TrueCrankless Series, combining European-inspired design with the practicality of Canadian innovation. These premium tilt-and-turn windows-available in double and triple glazing-provide excellent ventilation control and superior thermal efficiency during prolonged winter temperatures.

Every product is built in Canada and backed by an industry-leading 25-year transferable warranty, ensuring long-term value and peace of mind for Atlantic homeowners.

Caring for Maritime Communities

Canadian Choice Cares about the Maritime communities our customers and employees reside. This is reflected in our broader mission to invest not only in homes but also in the communities that sustain them.

Through an ongoing partnership with the IWK Foundation, a portion of every Halifax purchase supports children's healthcare initiatives across the Maritimes-demonstrating the company's dedication to giving back where it matters most.

Sustaining Growth Across Atlantic Canada

The Halifax branch continues to draw on the experience of specialists from across the country, combining national resources with local insight to deliver tailored window solutions for the Atlantic climate. With sustained customer demand and strong regional engagement, the company views Halifax as a strategic hub for further expansion throughout the East Coast.