Tropical Sails Announces“Egypt Solar Eclipse Tour 2027” A Once-In-A-Lifetime Rail & Cruise Adventure

El Paso, TX - Tropical Sails Corp is thrilled to unveil its extraordinary new journey: the Egypt Solar Eclipse Tour 2027 – Rail & Cruise, scheduled July 30 – August 8, 2027. This 10-day expedition blends the awe of a total solar eclipse with the grandeur of ancient Egypt, offering travellers a unique travel experience unlike any other.

Participants will start in Cairo, journey by overnight sleeper train to Upper Egypt, sail the Nile in comfort aboard the elegant MS Coral II, explore temples and tombs, and culminate in the breathtaking spectacle of the total solar eclipse on August 2 in Luxor.

A Journey of Wonder

Beginning in Egypt's capital, Cairo, guests will explore landmark sites such as the Grand Egypt Museum and the iconic Giza Plateau with its Pyramids and Sphinx. Then, travellers board an overnight sleeper train to Sohag and Luxor to avoid the crowds typical of airports, adding an adventurous element to the route. Tropical Sails

On August 2, guests will witness the total eclipse from the deck of the cruise ship or from a specially-arranged location, set against the timeless backdrop of Luxor and the Nile - a moment where natural wonder meets ancient history. Tropical Sails

Following the eclipse, the journey continues by river: passing through the astonishing temple complexes of Karnak Temple, Luxor Temple, and the famed tombs in the Valley of the Kings, then onward to the temples of Edfu Temple (Temple of Horus), Kom Ombo Temple (dedicated to Sobek & Haroeris), and the majestic sites of Aswan High Dam, the Unfinished Obelisk and Philae Temple. Tropical Sails

An optional excursion to the legendary Abu Simbel Temples is also available for those seeking even deeper immersion in Egypt's wonders.







Tour Details & Pricing



Dates: July 30 – August 8, 2027.

Accommodation & Travel: Includes overnight train travel to/from Upper Egypt, stay in Cairo, 4-star cruise aboard MS Coral II (full board) on the Nile.

Pricing (per person in double occupancy): Nile Deck $2,990; Main Deck $3,490; Upper Deck $3,890; Single supplement $1,300. Optional Eclipse Festival add-on $300. Included Highlights: Monumental temples, historic sites, an unforgettable celestial event, expert-led excursions, and seamless travel logistics arranged by Tropical Sails.

Why This Tour Matters

In August 2027, the path of the total solar eclipse traverses a region rich in history and spectacular scenery. Combining rail, cruise, and premium guided experiences, this tour allows adventurers to be present for a celestial phenomenon while immersed in the legacy of pharaohs and Nile civilizations. It delivers both bucket-list and next-level travel.

About Tropical Sails Corp

Tropical Sails Corp is a Texas-based travel agency specializing in adventure, discovery and small-group experiences that go beyond the ordinary. With a passion for carefully curated journeys and high-quality service, Tropical Sails helps travellers turn their dreams into life-changing memories.

For more information and to reserve your place, visit Tropical Sails – Egypt Solar Eclipse Tour 2027 or call 915-280-2922.