Rajinikanth Travels In Economy Class, Greets Fans Mid-Flight Video Goes Viral

In an exceedingly endearing moment that broke the Internet, Rajinikanth is seen travelling economy in a commercial flight one recent day while leaving fans in awe with his simplicity. A video of the Tamil cinema icon greeting his fellow passengers with his trademark smile and humility has gone viral across social media platforms, winning hearts all over again.

Rajinikanth Travels in Economy Class

The video shows Rajinikanth in white making an ode to superstars, seated in the economy cabin while his thronging passengers surrounded him, white cameras exploding with flashes from his unlikeliest of acts. Rajinikanth was seen being warm to co-passengers, acknowledging their greetings, and throwing his trademark smile towards them, all this quite unusual for a superstar of such great fame.

The netizens were fast to applaud the actor's ground-nature. Many fans remarked that his humility and down-to-earth life are what truly make him a superstar in both realms, on and off the screen.

The Video Went Viral on Social Media

Sharing the video by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), it simply went viral with a few million views and a few million shares. Hours later, the hashtags #Rajinikanth and #Thalaivar started trending, with praise across languages for his simplicity. Some users went on to say that Rajinikanth does not need luxury to prove his stature-his aura speaks louder than fame and his humility.

What's more than starting your day with Thalaivar's dharisanam @rajinikanth #rajinikanth #thalaivar #thalaivarswag #rajini #superstar #jailer twitter/f5hVCEDDeb

- Whatsaap Mani (@whatsaap_mani) October 28, 2025

Several celebrities and other public figures reshared the clip, stating it was a reminder that "greatness lies in simplicity". The viral video goes on to prove yet again that Rajinikanth's fan-following surpasses generations and regions.

Rajinikanth's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently basking in the success of Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, where he had played an extended cameo. Now, the actor is busy gearing up for his next big movie, Thalaivar 171, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, expected to be an out-and-out entertainer. The fans are awaiting more updates, as shooting is likely to begin soon.