Indian Engineers' Day Marked In Dubai, Recognises Contributions Of Indian Engineers Around The World

Bharat Tech Foundation (BTF), the Global Alliance of Indian Engineers in the UAE, celebrated Indian Engineers' Day on October 23 at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus.

The event paid tribute to Sir M. Visvesvaraya, regarded in India as one of the foremost civil engineers, and recognised the contributions of Indian engineers around the world. This year's celebration also highlighted the growing role of Indian engineering talent in the UAE's infrastructure, energy, and technology sectors, with speakers noting how Indian professionals have played a key part in the country's development over the past decades.

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu attended as Chief Guest, while BTF UAE President Sudheer Balakrishnan presided over the programme. General Secretary Sandhya Vinod delivered the welcome address, followed by a talk on the importance of Engineers' Day by Joint Secretary Rohit Sharma. MAHE Dubai Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sudheendra and MAHE MENA CEO Niranjan Jayakumar were present as Guests of Honour. BTF Engineers' Day Director Thulasidharan Nair also joined the celebration. The programme ended with a vote of thanks by BTF UAE Vice President Saravanan Parthasarathy. The event saw participation from business leaders, engineers across sectors, and students.