Nepalese Climber Breaks Historic Record with 50 Summits Above 8,000m
(MENAFN) Nepalese climber Nirmal Purja has shattered mountaineering records by becoming the first person ever to reach the summit of 50 mountains towering over 8,000 meters (26,246 feet), following his recent ascent of Pakistan’s formidable Nanga Parbat peak, the Alpine Club of Pakistan announced Sunday.
Out of these 50 monumental ascents, 22 were accomplished without supplemental oxygen—a feat that sets a new world benchmark, according to the official statement from the country’s mountaineering authority.
Nanga Parbat, infamous as the "killer mountain," rises 8,126 meters (26,660 feet) in Pakistan’s breathtaking Gilgit-Baltistan region. It is widely recognized as one of the deadliest peaks on Earth due to its perilous landscape.
Purja, who is also known as Nimsdai, reflected on the climb’s brutal conditions, saying, “This was the most dangerous climb of my life, battling fierce winds, blue ice, and rockfall.”
In a gesture marking a historic bond, Purja dedicated the climb to 200 years of Nepal-UK friendship, carrying a flag symbolizing his service with the Gurkhas and UK Special Forces.
Purja’s reputation soared after his 2019 "Project Possible" achievement, during which he conquered all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter summits in just six months and six days—a remarkable journey documented in Netflix’s 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible.
His accomplishments also include being part of the pioneering team that completed the first winter ascent of K2 in 2021 without the use of supplemental oxygen.
Currently, Purja is pursuing his ambitious “Hat-Trick Challenge,” aiming to scale every 8,000-meter peak and the Seven Summits for a third time, with the initiative’s proceeds benefiting his foundation’s humanitarian efforts.
The Alpine Club of Pakistan praised Purja’s milestone, stating, "With his 50th 8,000-meter summit, Purja has solidified his legacy as one of the greatest mountaineers in history."
Beyond his climbing exploits, Purja established the Nimsdai Foundation, which focuses on education, environmental initiatives, and support for mountain communities.
