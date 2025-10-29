FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Local Organising Committee Announces Qatar's Readiness To Host Historic Youth Tournament

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Local Organising Committee (LOC) has reaffirmed Qatar's readiness to host the historic youth tournament, taking place 3-27 November 2025.

During a press conference held today, LOC officials unveiled key tournament details, operational preparations and comprehensive measures to deliver an exceptional experience for the 48 participating teams and fans expected to attend the event.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 is the first tournament of its kind to feature 48 teams, with as many as eight matches a day, for a total of 104 matches. The tournament will be contested across eight pitches at the state-of-the-art Competition Complex in Aspire Zone, with the Final set to take place at Khalifa International Stadium.

Organisers announced that the tournament has already attracted wide international attention, with over 500 media organisations from 65 nations confirmed to cover the event.

In addition, a dedicated Fan Zone will feature football competitions, e-gaming zones, live entertainment and cultural performances that reflect Qatari heritage and the diversity of the participating teams, creating a festive atmosphere on match days.

In keeping with the LOC's commitment to sustainability, organisers announced that the tournament will operate under proven environmental practices from the FIFA World Cup 2022, including comprehensive waste management and recycling programmes. Disabled fans can avail a number of accessibility services including audio descriptive commentary for select matches, as well as sensory rooms in the Fan Zone.

Qatar's modern transportation network will ensure barrier-free access for all spectators. The Sports City metro station on the Golden Line provides immediate access to Aspire Zone, while dedicated ride-sharing and taxi drop-off zones are also available for maximum convenience. Spectators opting for private vehicles can take advantage of expansive parking facilities, with clearly marked accessibility spaces for visitors with mobility requirements. Wheelchair-accessible taxis will also be available through the Karwa app.

Around 500 volunteers will support operations across multiple functional areas, embodying the community spirit that define Qatar's approach to hosting major international events.

Fans can purchase FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 tickets at: Tickets will be available as a Day Pass for QR 20, which will enable fans to attend multiple matches a day as well as cultural and entertainment activities in the Fan Zones.

Fans can also purchase a Prime Pass, which will enable them to reserve seats for high demand matches. Supporters of the Qatar national team can avail the Follow My Team ticket, which will enable them to attend all matches of the Qatari U-17 team during the group stage. Disabled fans can request accessible tickets by emailing: [email protected]

The 2025 edition marks the first of five consecutive FIFA U-17 World Cups that Qatar will host through 2029, reflecting the nation's long-term commitment to developing youth football globally and cementing its status as a leading sports destination.

For tournament updates, follow @u17worldcupqa on all major social media platforms.

For the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 match schedule, visit:

Download the RoadtoQatar app to view, manage and transfer purchased tickets. The app, now available on iOS and Android, is mandatory for venue entry during the tournament.