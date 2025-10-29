403
Qatar Fund For Development And Qatar Red Crescent Society Strengthen Bangladesh Health Sector
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), with funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), is implementing a project to improve and scale up the quality of health services for Rohingya refugees and the host community in Bangladesh.
Under the project, QRCS operates Bangladesh Red Crescent Society's (BDRCS) field hospital in Cox's Bazar to provide comprehensive medical services for camp residents and the host community, helping enhance the quality of health care and reduce morbidity and mortality rates.
Since the project's launch in March 2025, the field hospital has provided more than 40,000 medical consultations and received approximately 24,000 inpatients and outpatients, most of whom came from the Rohingya refugees camps.
The Epidemic Emergency Preparedness and Response Centre (EPRC) performed hundreds of screenings for serious infectious diseases, mainly dengue fever (with more than 150 confirmed cases), managed hundreds of acute diarrhea cases, and investigated suspected cholera cases.
In co-operation with BDRCS, the representation mission of QRCS in Bangladesh held a co-ordination meeting with health care stakeholders, to improve early detection of symptoms and reduce the spread of infectious diseases.
Attended by 50 local community members, public health workers, and EPRC's team, the meeting discussed ways to enhance inter-agency health collaboration and streamline epidemic response and infection control efforts.
QRCS and BDRCS co-organised a two-day training workshop on the prevention, control, and treatment of dengue fever for the benefit of 36 health care providers from the field hospital and neighbouring health centres.
This initiative came in response to the sharp rise in dengue fever cases, exceeding 24,000 infections and 100 deaths since the beginning of the year, which indicates an urgent need to back frontline medical response capacity.
