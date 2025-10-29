403
Gold Analysis 29/10: Forming A New Buying Base (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:
- The overall of Gold Trend: Subject to a bearish technical correction. Today's Gold Support Points: $3880 – $3830 – $3740 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $3985 – $4050 – $4120 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $4100 with a target of $3940 and a stop-loss at $4170. Buy gold from the support level of $3800 with a target of $4100 and a stop-loss at $3720.
We still recommend following the strategy of buying gold on every significant price dip, but without taking any risks, regardless of how strong the trading opportunities may seem.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewCentral Bank Gold Purchases: A Positive FactorIn this regard, the BlackRock Investment Institute believes that global central bank purchases of gold bullion will remain a "persistent factor" in boosting gold prices and sees gold bullion as a "tactical exposure in investment portfolios." Central bank purchases have been significant, with China alone adding 39.2 tones to its total holdings since returning to the market in November of last year. This can help provide a floor for overall prices, as central banks are generally reluctant to sell their holdings, and many countries that encourage gold imports, such as China and India, make it difficult for investors to transfer their investments abroad.Meanwhile, gold-backed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are attracting billions of dollars in new investments, with total additions likely to exceed 100 tones during the three months ending in September. This is more than three times the quarterly average over the past eight years.However, Capital Economics lowered its target for gold prices by the end of 2026 to around $3,500 per ounce.Ready to trade our Gold forecast? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
