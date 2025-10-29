Draftkings Wave Analysis 29 October 2025

DraftKings: ⬆️ Buy

– DraftKings reversed from support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 32.45

DraftKings recently reversed up from the support area between the long-term round support level 30.00 (which has been reversing the price from August of 2024) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer.

Given the strength of the support level 30.00, DraftKings can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 32.45 (former support from the start of October).